ICOP to Exhibit at the 114th Annual IACP Conference & Exposition

Today ICOP announced that the Company will be exhibiting at the 114th Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference & Exposition being held October 13-17, 2007 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Founded in 1893, the IACP is the world’s oldest and largest association of law enforcement executives with more than 20,000 members in 100 countries. The annual IACP gathering enables professionals to examine the state of the police industry through highly rated seminars, forums and technical workshops only offered through the IACP. These sessions feature critical issues relevant to today’s law enforcement professional and provide solutions.

WHEN: October 14-17, 2007 WHERE: Booth #1217 Ernest N. Morial Convention Center 900 Convention Center Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70130 WHO: ICOP will be available to discuss and demonstrate the Company’s new community-centric ICOP Solution™ and related ICOP Guardian™ stationary IP camera. In addition, ICOP will be featuring demonstrations of the ICOP Model 20/20-W™ digital in-car video system in a police cruiser provided by the Mobile Alabama Police Department. NOTE TO PRESS: Members of the senior executive and sales teams, as well as several ICOP customers, will be available to conduct one-on-one interviews and product demonstrations for members of the press. To arrange an on-site interview, please contact Melissa Boyink at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.



