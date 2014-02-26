Kustom Signals is Taking In-car Video to the Extreme

Lenexa, KS - Kustom Signals announced today the release of the Extreme option for their popular G3 Vision in-car video system that allows it to operate in the harshest of climates and conditions. Now available with a high security, temperature controlled vault for the DVR and recording media, the G3 Vision with the Extreme Vault option is capable of operating in temperatures between -67˚F to +185˚F (-55˚C to +85˚C) – the cold weather operation is nearly 40°F lower than leading competitors. The lockable, stainless steel vault offers unmatched protection from crashes, fire and tampering. It was developed for a national police agency, who experience among the harshest conditions in the world. The vault complies with MIL-STD 810G for humidity, drop, vibration, dust resistance and water resistance and exceeds the standard for temperature. No other in-car video system offers this level of physical protection for agencies’ recorded evidence.

