L-3 Mobile-Vision introduces the MV-1 Mobile Data Computing Solution

The MV-1 fixed mount computer gives you the flexibility and durability that your agency demands. Provided with Intel® Core™ 2 Duo processing and housed in a rugged MIL-STD810F compact package, this solution was designed with power and flexibility in mind. The 3 piece design has the flexibility to be mounted in the trunk of a vehicle or other space constrained areas providing you with a rugged, cost effective installation method for all of your mobile platform requirements.

About L-3 Mobile-Vision Inc.

L-3 Communications Mobile-Vision, Inc. is the premier manufacturer of innovative, rugged, video recording systems for law enforcement vehicles. Currently, L-3 Mobile-Vision has an installed product base of over 65,000 systems for over 5,000 state and local law enforcement agencies.

To learn more about L-3, please visit the company’s Web site at www.L-3Com.com.