Police Alarm Portal, Powered by I-View Now, Sends Video to Authorized Emergency Responders

New service is free to law enforcement

Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2018 – I-View Now has announced the launch of its new service, Police Alarm Portal. The patented process, powered by I-View Now’s Software as a Service (SaaS) Video Verification platform, will send video directly to authorized emergency responders through the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) to Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) program.

Police Alarm Portal helps the entire electronic security industry by improving the communications flow from the end user’s protected premises to the monitoring station, and ultimately on to law enforcement. It allows for a faster and safer response to alarms by authorized emergency responders, increases the value of the alarm provider’s monitoring service, and improves customer retention.

I-View Now touts that the new service will provide better information and collaboration to help keep communities safer.

“We’re thrilled to be offering this revolutionary and patented service at no cost to law enforcement,” says Larry Folsom, President of I-View Now. “When an alarm goes off, you don’t always know what you’ll find. Using video verification with the Police Alarm Portal changes that unknown factor. Authorized emergency responders will have real-time information about what’s happening at the protected premises through live video and video clips. Police officers can respond appropriately and more safely to a verified alarm event.”

Police Alarm Portal is being tested at 911 Communications Centers across the nation, including in Richmond, Virginia, the first city to use PSAP.

“The City of Richmond is honored to have been chosen to participate in a pilot of Police Alarm Portal with I-View Now, stated Bill Hobgood, Systems Developer Lead for City of Richmond, Department of Information Technology Public Safety Team, and recognized ASAP Subject Matter Expert. “The delivery of video sent via the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) program sent by an alarm monitoring company when suspicious circumstances are present, is a value added for public safety. The video will enable dispatch staff in the emergency communications center as well as responding officers to easily navigate to the same video witnessed by the alarm operator adding another tool in the interest of officer safety and suspect apprehension.”

“ADT is a founding member of the ASAP system, and also the nation’s largest user,” said Don Young, Chief Information Officer, ADT. “As our nationwide deployment of Video Verification with I-View Now is complete, making that same video content accessible to law enforcement is a natural extension of the services we currently provide our customers. ASAP is the premier standard for sending life safety information to PSAPs, and ADT is excited to further enhance our outstanding partnership with public safety officials.”

About I-View Now

I-View Now integrates security system signals, video sources, cloud applications, and internet-connected devices (IoT) into our cloud platform with the objective of giving end users, operators, and authorized emergency responders better information to prioritize their resources.

I-View Now’s genuine cloud architecture and Software as a Service (SaaS) model means there is no additional software or hardware to purchase at the edge, in the monitoring center, or for the emergency responders. Unifying these technologies and constituencies results in fewer false alarms, faster response times, and safer communities.