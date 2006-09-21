Public Safety Equipment Acquires LaserCraft

St. Louis, Missouri – Public Safety Equipment, Inc. (PSE) has acquired LaserCraft, Inc., a designer and supplier of laser based detection, measurement and lawenforcement systems. Based in Norcross, Georgia, LaserCraft was founded in 1994 and has 65 employees.

This acquisition strengthens PSE’s position in the U.S. as a market leader focused on providing safety, enforcement and evidentiary products and services.

Public Safety Equipment is the parent company of Code 3, Inc. and Kustom Signals, Inc. Based in Saint Louis, Missouri, Code 3 manufactures a complete line of lighting and sound-based warning products used in law enforcement, fire/emergency response, utility and service fleet applications. Kustom Signals, headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, supplies speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems to law enforcement and public safety agencies.

LaserCraft is poised to become a leader in automated speed enforcement through its Laser RMS Red Light Enforcement system, which features a proprietary above ground laser detection module.

Scott Patterson, President of LaserCraft, and Long Pham, VP Operations, will remain with the business in Norcross to lead its continued development and growth.