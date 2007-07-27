The New SMART™ 850 Speed Trailer from Kustom Signals, Inc.

Kustom Signals, Inc. has announced a new addition to their line of SMART™ products. SMART, which stands for Speed Monitoring Awarereness Radar Trailer, is a portable, self-contained speed display unit that can be towed to sites with speed-related problems.

The New SMART 850 features an 18” full graphic character display with an MUTCD conforming speed limit sign to provide maximum visibility up to 1250’.

Traffic management arrows, flashing digit violator alert and a single cycle on/off timer add to the effectiveness of the SMART 850. The unit has true DSP directional approach only radar target reporting, with the DRU II radar unit integrated into the sign and protected from the weather.

The SMART 850 is 101” long, 55” wide and 95.5” high when deployed. The display folds down to 38” high for transport. A large 40” x 36” x 15” storage box is built into the unit for added convenience.

The SMART 850 is covered by a two-year warranty on the display, electronics and radar.

For additional information on the SMART 850 or other Kustom Signals products call

1-800-4KUSTOM or visit www.kustomsignals.com

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car digital video systems for law enforcement agencies.