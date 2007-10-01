Tupelo Police Department Chooses ICOP Model 20/20-W For Fleetwide Deployment

ICOP Sees Growing Sales Traction in State of Mississippi With Nearly $500,000 Orders Processed, To Date.

Today, ICOP announced that the Tupelo Police Department in Mississippi has chosen the ICOP Model 20/20®-W for full fleetwide deployment.

“After evaluating several leading digital in-car video systems, ICOP clearly stood out as the superior solution and the one best suited for our needs,” stated Chief Harold Chaffin of the Tupelo Police Department. “After having relied on old VHS technology in the past, we appreciate that ICOP’s digital technology is indeed the wave of the future for local law enforcement. There is no doubt that our officers and the people we have sworn to protect and serve will all greatly benefit from our adoption of ICOP.”

