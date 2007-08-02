Wireless Downloading Now Available with Digital Ally’s In-Car Video System

Software Option Provides Hands-Free Method of Downloading Video Files

LEAWOOD, KS—Digital Ally, Inc. (OTCBB: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that a wireless software file transfer option is now available for the Company’s DVM-500 Digital In-Car Video System Integrated into a Rearview Mirror. The wireless feature can be installed in new units at the factory and/or retrofitted for existing DVM-500 systems already being used by law enforcement agencies.

The wireless software option allows law enforcement officers that have computers in their vehicles to easily and inexpensively download video files to police headquarters or other remote locations. The video files can be transferred automatically upon successful connection to a wireless network. If the connection to the network is lost or the file transfer is interrupted, the files will be saved and the software will resume the transfer when the network connection is re-established. After the file transfer is completed and verified, the files will be automatically removed from the compact flash card in the DVM-500 and automatically uploaded into Digital Ally’s Video Manager Software.

“This exciting new option will allow us to capture a segment of the market unavailable to the Company in the past,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc.“The ability for law enforcement personnel to access, analyze and respond to digital video evidence can make the difference between successand failure in the prosecution of criminal activity. Many police/sheriff departments and other law enforcement agencies that currently have access to wireless networks, or will be establishing such networks soon, have indicated a desire for in-car video systems with wireless download capabilities.”

“This new feature allows the DVM-500 In-Car Video System to automatically download all recorded files once the vehicle enters a wireless ‘hotspot’ area,” added Ross. “This option is available to all current customers and to new customers. Our DVM-500, which occupies minimal space in a police cruiser by incorporating the entire system into a rearview mirror, has proven extremely popular with law enforcement agencies. Our goal is to address as many law enforcement needs as possible with the DVM-500, and a wireless download feature is the option most frequently requested by our customers.”

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications. The Company’s primary development focus involves the field of Digital Video Imaging and Storage. For additional information visit www.digitalallyinc.com.

The Company is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, and its shares are traded on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “DGLY”.

