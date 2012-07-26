EmergencyCity.com Releases Four New Light Bars

EmergecyCity.com is happy to announce the release of four new light bars to their line of light bars. Each light bar is priced below list price and is backed by a 2 or 5 year warranty.

The Challenger LED Light Bar

The Challenger LED Light bar is a 360-degree emergency warning system. This light bar is powered by a total of 150 1-watt LEDs. Using the Whacker designed OX optics, the Challenger provides superior off-axis warning without compromising overall brightness. Each light bar contains 6 OX warning modules in the front, along with two sets of LED take downs. The sides contain 1 LED alley light and two OX modules on each corner - each containing 12 1-watt LEDs. The rear of the light bar has 8 OX warning/directional modules. The Challenger bar will protect you day and night, in the harshest environments. This light bar is backed by a 5 year limited warranty!

The Challenger Duo LED Light Bar

The Challenger LED Light bar is a 360-degree emergency warning system with double the intersection warning! This light bar is powered by a total of 246 1-watt LEDs, 96 of which are dedicated to intersection warning. Using the Whacker designed OX optics, the Challenger provides superior off-axis warning without compromising overall brightness. The rear of the bar has an upper level warning and lower level amber traffic directional. When the traffic directional is activated, the rear warning turns off allowing for controlled directional lighting that civilians will recognize. The Challenger bar will protect you day and night, in the harshest environments. This light bar is backed by a 5 year limited warranty!

Linear Slim-Pro Mini Bar

The Linear Slim-Pro LED mini bar comes packed with 54 generation III 1-watt LEDs. The Slim-Pro mini bar offers 360 degrees of warning with a focus on front and rear warning. Each light bar comes with 4 heavy duty magnets allowing for easy installation and removal from your vehicle. Just plug it into your cigarette receptacle and power on. This unit is plug and play. Looking to hard-wire into a switchbox? Simply remove the cigarette plug and wire into place. This product is backed by a two year limited warranty!

Slim-Pro 40" LED Light Bar

The 40" Slim-Pro LED light bar comes packed with 70 generation III 1-watt LEDs and 32 patterns (including steady-on). This light bar offers 360 degrees of warning with a focus on front and rear warning. The rear modules act as warning modules or when activated a fully functioning traffic directional. Universal mounting brackets come standard but the Slim-Pro can be permanently mounted as well. Fully encapsulated and fully waterproof, All LED modules and flasher boards are epoxy coated, keeping it safe from all weather conditions. A fully functioning switch panel is included with this lightbar at no additional cost. Simply connect the lightbar to vehicle power and you’re up and running in no time! This light bar is backed by a 2 year limited warranty!

