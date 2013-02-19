Zero Motorcycles Announces All New 2013 Zero Police and Security Motorcycles

-- Global Demand for Electric Patrolling Motorcycles Grows as Zero Launches Powerful New Models --

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., – Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in the electric motorcycle industry, today announced the launch of its all-new 2013 Zero Police and Security line-up. In 2012, the highly popular Zero DS Police Motorcycle led the market as the only law enforcement product offering by Zero, but 2013 will see both the Zero S and Zero DS outfitted for law enforcement and security details. Appropriately titled the Zero S Police/Security and Zero DS Police/Security, both were developed specifically for police and security agencies. Zero Motorcycles set out to offer two distinct models this year because the company saw a significant increase in demand for street and dual sport police motorcycles on a global level with many Asian, European and South American countries taking interest. North America continues to be in high demand as well. After launching the 2012 Zero DS Police Motorcycle, many law enforcement agencies have now had the model in the field for more than a year and demand continues to rise for the popular motorcycle. Law enforcement agencies have found the motorcycle to be incredibly reliable, maneuverable, and economically feasible. Zero continues to work directly with a variety of international law enforcement, security and military agencies. This new model is the result of these collaborative efforts.

“After seeing the success the 2012 model had in the field, we decided to expand our 2013 police and security offerings. To have the support of so many different law enforcement agencies and security organizations is an incredible honor,” said John Lloyd, Vice President of Global Sales, Zero Motorcycles. “As we stated last year, police officers put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve, so it’s imperative that we give them all the tools necessary to allow them to be successful. The 2013 Police and Security lineup does that exceptionally well.”

Law enforcement agencies continue to be one of Zero’s fastest growing segments. In 2012, Zero worked with the Monterey Police Department, Santa Cruz Police Department, San Jose State University Police Department, Scotts Valley Police Department, and the largest law enforcement agency in London, England – the London Metropolitan Police, to allow for thorough field-testing and review. Zero has also provided Zero DS Police Motorcycles for corporate security details as well (company’s identities remain anonymous).



2013 Zero Police/Security Motorcycle – Base Model

• 2013 Zero S or Zero DS • Power pack option of ZF8.5 or ZF11.4

• Color option of black or white • Whelen TIR-3 forward facing LEDs (Red/Blue or Amber)

• Whelen TIR-3 front facing LEDs (Red/Blue or Amber)

• Whelen TIR-3 rear facing LEDs (Red/Blue or Amber)

• Emergency lighting harness

• Programmable Whelen siren system with PA and microphone

• Front battery/frame protection bars

• 4-way emergency flasher system

• Head light/tail light cut switch and harness

Available Options

• Side mounted rear top-load 21 liter hard cases (black) with mounts

• Rear top box (black) large with rack

• Rear top box (white) L415xW300xH300mm

• Rear top box (white) L280xW200xH80mm

• Detachable wind screen (medium)

• Quick charge kit with adapter

• Upgrade siren with plug-in PS microphone

• White or gloss black hard case covers/lids

• Auxiliary rear LED brake/tail light with license plate

• Aluminum hand guards with spoilers

• Telescoping pole light with blue LED/mounts/harness

The 2013 police and security motorcycles are built off the platforms of the all-new 2013 Zero S and Zero DS. Both models are 93% more powerful, generate 62% more torque and yield 10% greater city range as compared against the equivalent 2012 models. The dual sport configuration is able to travel 121 mi (city), or 74 mi (55mph highway), on a single charge. The street configuration is able to travel 132 mi (city), or 83 mi (55mph highway) on a single charge. Both motorcycles have incredible range and performance. Using a new optional CHAdeMO charging accessory, the models can be re-charged to 95% (at a charging station) in an hour or less. Featuring Zero Motorcycles’ completely new Z-Force™ motor and higher-voltage power system, both motorcycles deliver instant acceleration that is both impressive and, without ever needing to shift, incredibly smooth. This sophisticated, yet elegantly simple, power delivery system allows riders to take on more challenging terrain or road conditions by eliminating peripheral inconveniences such as clutching or shifting. The brushless motor is sealed to ensure longevity and operates with such high efficiency that it requires no mechanical cooling systems whatsoever.

The police and security motorcycles also feature new bodywork styling, on-board storage, Nissin brakes and mobile device integration. A new two-up seat, refined frame and passenger pegs provide improved comfort and control for both the rider and passenger. For improved off-road handling and to accommodate a wider variety of tires, the Zero DS Police/Security uses new 19” front and 17” rear tires. The Zero S Police/Security uses 17” tires on the front and 17” on the rear. Offering a new level of personalization, the Z-Force™ powertrain integrates with mobile devices, via Bluetooth, allowing riders to view a customizable dashboard of detailed riding information and adjust the performance characteristics of the motorcycle.

CHAdeMO Charging Standard

The CHAdeMO fast charging standard is the most widely adopted DC Fast Charging standard and has over 1600 installed stations worldwide, with an additional 1000 in Europe expected before the end of 2013. According to Nissan estimates, 2000 fast chargers will be installed in the United States by the end of 2014, with at least 400 in California alone, supported by government electric vehicle infrastructure spending. Based on Pikes Research estimates, 115,000 of these chargers will be installed by 2017.

About Zero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles is committed to transforming the motorcycling experience by bringing to market highly innovative electric motorcycles that offer exceptional value and performance. Zero is powered by innovation, driven by passion, guided by integrity and measured by results. Through extensive research, insight and experience, Zero combines the art and science of motorcycle development to create and manufacture products that excite consumers and inspire brand loyalty. Zero is determined to be the preeminent global electric motorcycle company.

