Havis invests in development, redesign of mobile solutions for 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicle

WARMINSTER, Pa. — Havis, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of mobile computing solutions for the public safety sector, has invested extensively in the development and redesign of mobile solutions for the 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicle.

Our updated, innovative suite of rugged products provides law-enforcement professionals with critical Dash to Trunk features to safely and comfortably focus on the road, case, or scene.

Police agencies and fleets have diverse requirements, and Havis offers a wide range of solutions to accommodate their needs.

“Havis is honored to provide high-quality and durable solutions that are made in the USA for one of America’s top-rated law enforcement vehicles,” said Joe Bernert, CEO of Havis. “We engineer rugged, customized solutions based on the requirements of police officers utilizing the 2020 Ford Police Interceptor.”

Havis consoles are available in a variety of heights, lengths, and widths to accommodate different equipment and comfort expectations. A trio of mount styles--Dash Monitor, Flex Arm, and Pedestal--provide safe and secure mounting for laptops, tablets, and other mission-critical devices. Console equipment, such as brackets, printer mounts, armrests, and cup holders, complete the product suite.

Havis K9 and prisoner transport units, door panels, window guards, and cargo storage options were also included in the redesign initiative. The enhanced designs feature innovations to reduce rattle, improve durability, ease operations and increase versatility. All solutions are constructed to meet the safety and comfort needs of officers and their companions.

Several rear storage options are available, including upgraded cargo plates, electronics mounting trays, and a cargo protection barrier for mounting and protecting valuable items in the rear cargo area of the vehicle. Additionally, Havis has released a modular storage line, consisting of easily stackable drawers with various size and lock options, and vehicle-specific mounts for the 2020 Interceptor Utility, as well as other popular SUVs.

For more information and to see the complete suite of Havis products for the Ford 2020 Interceptor Utility, media@havis.com, or visit www.havis.com.

About Havis

Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001:2015 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management, and fosters ongoing innovation. Havis’s patent and trademark portfolio demonstrate a commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and an additional location in Plymouth, MI, Havis currently employs more than 300 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.