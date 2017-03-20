Angel Armor to provide Advanced Vehicle Armor for Dallas Police Department

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Angel Armor, LLC (“Angel Armor”) announces their partnership with Dallas City Hall to upfit the Dallas Police Department with Angel Armor’s vehicle armor. This concealed ballistic protection optimizes coverage area and is the most advanced solution on the market.

“Angel Armor is honored to be the preferred provider of premium ballistic protection for a multitude of agencies across the U.S., and that honor is now elevated with Dallas PD,” Josh Richardson, co-Founder of Angel Armor said.

Since the company’s inception in 2013, Angel Armor has provided innovative vehicle armor to over 40 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and has seen year-over-year growth exceeding 200% for the past two years. “Officer safety is our number one priority, and we consider it a privilege to protect officers with revolutionary armor that stands up to the threats they face every day,” Richardson said.

About Angel Armor

Dedicated to defending life from threat, Angel Armor is a premier provider of advanced ballistic armor solutions. With innovative and proprietary products, manufactured in the U.S., Angel Armor has developed a suite of globally recognized, tested and approved ballistic armor technologies. Angel Armor’s product lines range from vehicles to personal armor and feature a variety of threat levels. With these solutions, Angel Armor elevates Protection at a Higher Level™ with uncompromising and unparalleled protection worthy of those we serve. To learn more about Angel Armor, please visit angelarmor.com. Connect with Angel Armor on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn.