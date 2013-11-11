Gamber-Johnson Announces New 2014 Chevrolet Silverado / GMC Sierra 1500 Truck Vehicle Base and MCS Leg Kit

Stevens Point, Wisc. - Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting, announces a new Vehicle Base and MCS Leg Kit for the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500/GMC Sierra 1500 Trucks. Both the Vehicle Base and the MCS Leg Kit are no-drill solutions and are made out of heavy-duty gauge steel for long-term durability.

Please note that the Chevrolet/GMC 2500, 3500, HD, Tahoe and Suburban’s will not change until Spring of 2014 and will be labeled as a 2015 model year. Please continue to use Vehicle Base (DS-144), MCS Leg Kit (7160-0160) or the Tahoe Specific Console Box (7160-0434 and 7160-0435) for those models.

Vehicle Base - Item No. 7160-0510

The Vehicle Base attaches to the inboard and outboard passenger side seat hooks.

One Offset Universal Mounting Step (Item No. DS-STEP) is already included with this vehicle base. However, additional Offset Universal Mounting Steps can be ordered to stack on top of each other if needed.

The Recommended Solution is:

MSRP Price: $165.00 | Availability Date: 10/14/13

MCS Leg Kit - Item No. 7160-0509

The MCS Leg attaches to the mounting points on the side of the transmission hump. The Leg kit will work with both the short and long MCS Top Plates (7160-0085 or 7160-0086). The Leg Kit comes with 2 leg brackets (one for each side of the transmission hump).

MSRP Price: $85.00 | Availability Date: 10/14/13