ITT Receives $317 Million Order for Counter Improvised Explosive Devices

CLIFTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITT Corporation (NYSE:ITT) announced today it has been awarded a $317 million order to produce an additional 4,501 CREW 2.1 Vehicle Receiver Jammers (CVRJ), vehicle-mounted systems that prevent the detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). These systems will be used by the United States Marine Corps. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command, and announced recently by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The CVRJ program is helping the Department of Defense meet urgent system requirements and increased production demands to prevent the detonation of radio controlled IEDs. These counter-IED devices will be mounted on various armored vehicles, and other military transport equipment, and will be deployed to current military operations. At present, ITT is on contract for the production of up to 25,000 CREW 2.1 devices with a potential contract value of more than $1.7 billion.

“With this new order, we are now supplying CVRJs to all four branches of the Department of Defense,” said Chris Bernhardt, president of ITT’s Electronic Systems business. “Our systems are going to be protecting soldiers, airmen and airwomen, sailors and now Marines. We have delivered more than 12,000 CVRJ systems, and remain committed to our service men and women. We’re proud to play such an integral role in defeating the evolving IED threat.”

10,000th CVRJ Delivery Commemorated

At its Thousand Oaks, Calif. facility, ITT recently commemorated the 10,000th CVRJ delivered. Guests included Roger Smith, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) Expeditionary Warfare, and Capt. Mark Kavanaugh, NAVSEA Program Manager JCREW / EOD.

During the commemoration Smith noted, “There haven’t been any MRAP [Mine Resistant Ambush Protected] vehicles going through the integration process that have had to wait on CVRJs to get out the door.” Capt. Kavanaugh added, “It’s truly incredible what you’ve done and it will live forever. There are people walking around that are here today because of the work that you have done.”

ITT’s Electronic Systems business is one of the world’s leading suppliers of electronic warfare technology enabling mission success and survivability. Key technologies include integrated systems for self-protection, reconnaissance and surveillance, force protection, mine defense, naval command/sonar applications, and submarine communication and tracking. Electronic Systems also produces aircraft armament suspension/release equipment; electronic weapons interface systems, advanced composite structures/subsystems, ceramic components and subsystems, and Gilfillan precision landing and air traffic systems.

About ITT Corporation

ITT Corporation is a high-technology engineering and manufacturing company operating on all seven continents in three vital markets: water and fluids management, global defense and security, and motion and flow control. With a heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver extraordinary solutions that create more livable environments, provide protection and safety and connect our world. Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., the company generated 2008 sales of $11.7 billion. www.itt.com.