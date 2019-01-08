Gamber-Johnson’s aluminum push bumpers now available

Our new rugged, reliable push bumpers are now available in aluminum, in addition to our already popular steel model. Maintain the same strength as our steel push bumper while benefiting from the aluminum construction, reducing the overall weight by nearly one third.

Optional light crossbar bracket allows for mounting lights while the flat platform provides additional mounting surface for sirens and more. All part numbers include necessary hardware and brackets for a complete installation to get you back on the road faster. Learn more at gamberjohnson.com.

