New Heavy Duty Wrap Around Brush Guards from Go Rhino!

Get tough front end protection from deer and other road hazards with an easily installed Go Rhino! Heavy Duty wrap around Brush Guard. Comes with a thick center plate for mounting speakers and warning lights and its welded 1-piece construction provides optimal strength. Heavy-duty designed steel and engineered for pit maneuvers with a tough black powder coat finish. 03-10 Crown Victoria and 06-10 Dodge Charger.

