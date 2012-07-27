New Push Bumper for the 2013 Ford Interceptor Sedan

We’re SHIPPING NOW - ORDER TODAY!

Features and Benefits:

- Superior grille and bumper protection

- Fully welded one-piece construction provides optimal strength

- Cross-plate pre-drilled for easy mounting of auxiliary lighting or additional equipment

- Increased light visibility and speaker volume

- Replaceable PVC push rail trim

- Optional wraparounds offer additional protection from deer and other road hazards

- Will not interfere with SRS air bag system

- Heavy duty design for pit maneuvers

Installation Notes:

- No drilling required*

- No cutting or notching of the bumper fascia required

- Bolt on mounting brackets utilize existing holes in vehicle

- Bumper beam mounted for extra strength

- 45 minute installation, The Quickest install in the industry!

About Go Rhino! Products - Public Safety Division

Go Rhino! has over 25 years experience of building quality accessories for sport utility vehicles and trucks. Utilizing this experience and listening to what installers and police department personnel want has resulted in Go Rhino!'s new Public Safety product line. For more information visit www.gorhinopd.com.