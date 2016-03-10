Canyonwest Cases - New 24" Deep Shock Rack Cases

Fountain Hills, Arizona, March 9, 2016 – SKB just introduced their new 3RS Series Shock Rack Transport Cases. And Canyonwest Cases is making them available to the military and commercial companies needing indestructible cases to transport sensitive electronic equipment.

These new Shock Rack Cases are 24" deep from rail to rail, lightweight, shockproof, watertight, dustproof, heat and chemical-resistant. Cases are available in 7 sizes, 3U, 4U, 5U, 7U, 9U, 11U and 14U. Cases are equipped with a 2" deep front lid and 5" deep rear lid with 2 edge casters, lid hangers, pressure relief valve, coupling straps, black powder coated stainless steel hardware, and 8 comfort grip spring-loaded handles.

The 3RS Series Cases are equipped with eight elastomeric shock absorbers (load range from 40 to 150 lbs.) with provisions to add additional shocks for an extended payload range. Molded-in stacking ribs and lugs are designed to stack, interlock and couple with other rack systems. Cases are resistant to UV, solvents, corrosion, fungus and impact damage - meeting or exceeding MIL-STD-810G. And, last but not least, these cases come with a lifetime warranty.

Canyonwest Cases offers a full range of premium rotationally molded, injection molded and vacuum formed cases along with customization capabilities, giving customers an unparalleled choice in case solutions.

Canyonwest Cases is a leading provider of industrial equipment protection and custom packaging solutions. We offer a wide range of stock cases from top manufacturers as well as custom hard cases and custom soft cases. Types of cases include rackmount, carrying, shipping and TV cases. Our cases are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including aerospace, military / defense, first-responders, entertainment, industrial, trade show and medical. Foam cutting capabilities include water jet, router and die cut.