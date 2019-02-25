Introducing the New Estes AWS SUV Rapid Access Weapon Locker 2.0

INDIANAPOLIS — 2/21/2019 — Estes AWS is excited to announce its latest product, the SUV Rapid Access Weapon Locker 2.0. The new weapon locker maintains all of the state-of-the-art security, durability, and automated opening technology features of the original SUV locker, but introduces some new features that build on the previous model’s excellence.

Here are the updates of this new SUV Rapid Access Weapon Locker 2.0:

Specifically designed for SUVs.

Powder-coated design

Solid front drawer face

Additional features of the Rapid Access Weapon Lockers are included below:

Dimensions: Exterior – 42.0” wide x 9.15” tall x 20” deep Interior – 38.7” wide x 6.7” tall x 15.3” deep

Opens automatically, by wireless remote

Comes with manual key override in case of dead battery or lost remote

Designed with Velcro straps or foam options to secure weapons and keep them from moving

Shell is made of 18 gauge galvannealed steel and drawer front is made of 14 gauge galvannealed steel, making them secure and tamper proof

Carpet-lined drawer to protect weapons

Sleek powder-coated design

Comfortably secures two weapons with plenty of extra storage space

Designed to fit into any standard police vehicle

Option available to place locker on 8″ risers for spare tire access and extra storage space underneath the unit

Stackable with other Estes AWS SUV Weapon Lockers and accessories and programmable for both weapon locker units to operate using same remote for convenience

Configurations available for our most popular SUV models:

Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Dodge Durango

Chevy Tahoe

If you want pricing or to learn more about the SUV Rapid Access Weapon Locker 2.0, Contact us on our website or by phone at (317) 995-9742.

About Estes AWS

Estes AWS formed as a result of the acquisition of Automated Weapon Security by Estes Design and Manufacturing, Inc. Estes AWS helps to protect law enforcement and communities by providing Rapid Access Weapon Lockers that are secure, accessible and rapidly responsive. Estes AWS has weapon lockers available for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks.