Introducing the New EXAR1500 Police S.W.A.T. Tactical Team Cabinet

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, Hawthorne, CA: Tactical Command Cabinets, LLC has engineered the new EXAR1500 Police S.W.A.T. Tactical Team cabinet. Weighing under 110Lbs - far less than other tactical cabinets in the market today. The weapons compartment has a spring loaded flipper door with a steel piano hinge for fast access and more length for long guns and other tactical gear. Your team can set their own code number for the cipher combination lock. Inside of the gun box has exterior grade carpet lining for less rattle and weapon protection. There is open storage behind the gun box for a fire extinguisher, gloves, wipes, scene tape, and other team gear. The EXAR1500 has secure storage on top and a large full length drawer organizer below. The tactical team cabinet has marine grade hardware to keep the spring loaded drawer in place.

Tactical Command Cabinets have engineered our cabinets to have a good balance of weight, cost and protection. LINE-X protective coatings provide unmatched abrasion and impact protection. They have been applied to Humvees, BearCats, K-9 containers, Defense Shields and other tactical response equipment. Tactical Command Cabinets can custom build any cabinet for your department. We build the EXAR1500 fit inside the Ford Explorer, Chevy Tahoe, or any other agency SUVs you are using. Our products are proudly made in the USA.

Give us a call and see what we can do for your department.

More about Tactical Command Cabinets - at Tactical Command Cabinets, we build custom cabinets for police, fire and EMS SUV storage, tactical SUV cabinets for S.W.A.T., and cabinets for other public works vehicles. Our cabinets are large enough to store AR-15s and 40mm less lethal weapons. We also have designed a mini command center that has tactical command boards built in. File and map drawers are built into our cabinets providing extra storage or markers, towels, etc. Custom cut-outs for radios can be built per spec.

At Tactical Command Cabinets we have cabinets in stock for the Ford Explorer PD and Watch Commander unit. We also cabinets to fit the Chevy Tahoe. The cabinets we build for fire departments are usually customized to suit each departments needs.

Our craftsmanship use high-quality plywood and solid birch with dado joints for strength. We polish the finish to give a smooth feel and high gloss look. We can optionally coat our cabinets with LINE-X ultra-tough bed-liner coating to get extra strength and durability.

Every department has their own unique requirements and we have found it extremely enjoyable engineering ways to keep all of their equipment organized.

For more information contact tcctenfour@gmail.com, call/text: 310.918.6006 or visit us attacticalcommandcabinets.com