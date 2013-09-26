City is the First in Riverside County to Use New Cutting Edge Braking Technology

October 4th Event to Showcase How the New Brake Systems Improve Safety for Motor Officers and Reduce Costs for Taxpayers

LAKE ELSINORE – September, 2013– This month, the City of Lake Elsinore became the first city in Riverside County to purchase and install PureForge advanced braking technology on its law enforcement motorcycles.

The City will host a demonstration on Friday, Oct. 4 in Lot C of The Storm Baseball Stadium located at 500 Diamond Dr., Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. , which will include a brief overview about the technology as well as remarks from Mayor Robert “Bob” Magee. The demonstration will show a side-by-side test drive comparison of the City’s old braking system versus the new PureForge Atomic-Forged® brake rotors, giving attendees a first-hand look at the stopping power and its effects on safety and performance.

“We are excited to be the first in Riverside County to provide our police officers with this innovative braking technology,” said Mayor Magee. “The benefits of increased performance, heightened safety and additional cost savings made this an ideal opportunity for the City and our police department.”

The purchase of the PureForge brakes is the latest step taken by the City to allocate public resources more efficiently and effectively to maximize its funds for the benefit of all citizens. PureForge brakes do not fade, provide maximum stopping power, shorter stopping distances and maximize braking performance safety at a lower cost than what the City previously spent for traditional braking systems. The new brakes will save the City on maintenance costs for the motorcycles, eliminating the expense of continuous brake replacement.

“We believe in our product and have developed programs that reduce ongoing maintenance costs to ensure agencies, like Lake Elsinore, can use this game-changing technology that would otherwise be out of reach for budget squeezed cities,” says Wayne Land, vice president of sales for PureForge. “Officers can respond to calls faster and safer knowing their brakes won’t fade or lose stopping power, and cities save funding for other critical projects or programs.”

Outfitting the City’s Honda Police Motorcycles with PureForge advanced technology is in line with the City’s new campaign as, “the Action Sports Capital of the World”. Extreme action sporting events, including Sideway Sundays, the Lake Elsinore Grand Prix and the Lucas Oil AMA Championship Race, draw thousands of spectators and require police fleet vehicles to have high-performance technologies, like PureForge brakes, to ensure public safety at these events and on local roadways. This year, the City of Lake Elsinore added two new motor officers to its traffic enforcement team and is eager to have all bikes outfitted with the brakes in the coming months.

About the City of Lake Elsinore

The City of Lake Elsinore features Southern California’s largest natural freshwater lake. It is the second oldest and fastest growing city in Riverside County, celebrating its 125th Year of Incorporation on April 9, 2013. The City’s current population is estimated at approximately 55,430. The City’s brand and slogan, “Dream Extreme,” exemplify the scenic beauty and active lifestyle of this 125-year old boomtown. Visitors and residents enjoy water sports such as skiing, power boating and fishing, a world-class sky diving drop zone, a regional motocross track, professional baseball, an 18-hole golf course, outlet shops, plus dining and entertainment in Historic Downtown. Visit www.Lake-Elsinore.org for more information.

About PureForge

PureForge makes brakes for life. Applying its revolutionary, patented technology, PureForge brakes resist wear, stop shorter, maximize performance and safety, and minimize toxic brake dust. PureForge makes the world a healthier and safer place. Founded in 2006, PureForge is privately held and has its headquarters in San Diego. For more information, visit www.pureforge.com.