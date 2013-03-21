Ring Power Tactical Solutions Now Offers Grant Assistance for The Rook

St. Augustine, Flor. – Ring Power Sales Manager Shaun Mitchell is pleased to announce that the Ring Power Tactical Solutions division now provides grant procurement assistance to law enforcement agencies for the purpose of acquiring The Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle (ACIV).

Researching and securing grant funding can be a complex and time-consuming venture. Ring Power Tactical Solutions can now assist customers with the entire grant process. Working with Ring Power, law enforcement agencies will have access to the most extensive law enforcement grant database ever created, providing first responders with extensive information and resources for state, local, federal and corporate grant opportunities.

These new resources provide a multitude of grant assistance support, including: customized grant research, grant application review services, and unlimited grant consulting from experts in the field of law enforcement grant writing. Grant writing assistance is offered at no charge to law enforcement agencies that are awarded a grant and elect to have their entire proposal written through Ring Power’s new service.

Ring Power’s tactical business unit was founded to ensure officer safety during emergency situations; Mitchell believes this new capability is a valuable addition to the services provided when law enforcement agencies procure The Rook.

“[Ring Power] Tactical Solutions is thrilled to offer this new service because it gives law enforcement agencies more time to focus on what matters most: defending their citizens,” Mitchell said.

The Rook ACIV is a powerful Caterpillar® 287C Multi-Terrain Loader with custom installed NIJ Level IV bullet-proof glass and armored cab reinforcement fabrication. This defensive equipment is custom designed with easily interchangeable, mission-specific attachments that increase personnel safety in a broad range of tactical operations. The Rook has been successfully utilized in applications ranging from hostage rescues and riot scenes to natural disaster relief.

For additional information, including The Rook product brochure, please visit ringpower.com/tacticalsolutions or contact Shaun Mitchell at 904.494.7636.

Ring Power Corporation has served over 50 years as a full-line dealer of Caterpillar earthmoving, engine and material handling equipment. Headquartered in St. Augustine, the Central and Northeast Florida Caterpillar dealer is comprised of eight divisions that sell, service and support Caterpillar and allied equipment. Additional information about the Ring Power organization, its products, services and employment opportunities can be found online at www.ringpower.com .