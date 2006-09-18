Segway Inc. Announces Voluntary Recall To Upgrade Software In Segway® Personal Transporters

BEDFORD, N.H. – Segway Inc., in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and other regulatory agencies outside of the U.S., today initiated a voluntary product recall to upgrade the software in Segway Personal Transporters (PTs). Segway PT owners should contact the company at 800-750-6557 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or visit www.segway.com to register for a free software upgrade. No hardware changes are required. Owners outside the U.S. should contact the Segway authorized distributor in their country to learn how to obtain the free software upgrade.

A condition has been identified in which the Segway PT can unexpectedly reverse the direction of the wheels which can cause a rider to fall. This can occur when the PT’s Speed Limiter tilts back the machine to slow it down and the rider goes off and then back onto the PT within a short period of time.

“The safety of our customers and our products is our top priority. When we identified this condition we notified the CPSC and immediately began working on a software upgrade to address the issue,” said Jim Norrod, Chief Executive Officer, Segway Inc. “We have a software upgrade available now for consumers and we strongly encourage our customers to obtain the upgrade as soon as possible. We are committed to making the upgrade process convenient for our customers.”

The voluntary recall applies to all Segway PTs sold to date including all Segway PT i Series, e Series, p Series, XT, GT and i2 models. The Segway x2, due for release later this month, is not affected by this recall and all new shipments of the I2 are being shipped with the new software release.

