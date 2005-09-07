Travis County Texas Buys New Odyssey Command Units

The Oak Hill Fire Department, part of the Travis County ESD #3 in Austin Texas took delivery of two new Expedition Command Units in September. Working closely with Chief Kevin Dixon a new concept in SUV command was designed. Odyssey offered custom aluminum lift-up side hatches replacing the side factory windows and Chief Dixon came up with the idea to have pull out and drop down command boards on each side making it possible for three command officers to work around the vehicle at the same time. This method would not require the entire cabinet to slide out leaving the command personnel in the weather. The Incident Commander operates from the rear shielded by the rear hatch and an Accountability Officer and Inventory person can work on each side during a command situation. Just another example of how listening to customer’s ideas can help Odyssey create and offer creative new ideas.

Established in 1979 as the market pioneer, Odyssey of Wharton NJ manufactures first response EMS units, Fire Chief, Command units, Specialty law enforcement and commercial vehicles based on sport utility vehicles, vans, trucks, trailers, light and medium duty rescues. In addition to response and specialty conversions Odyssey offers custom cabinet systems built to order and shipped to you for easy “Do-it-yourself” installation into existing vehicles.

“The only limit is the imagination.”

