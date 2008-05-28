DuPont Introduces New Certified Tychem® BR

Garment Delivers Enhanced Liquid and Vapor Protection for Emergency Responders

WILMINGTON, Del. — DuPont today announced the launch of new DuPont™ Tychem® BR garment, certified to the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) 1994 Class 2, 2007 edition standard. The new DuPont™ Tychem® garment is lighter weight and less cumbersome than a traditional fully encapsulated suit. It provides increased vapor and liquid protection, is easier and faster to change into and is more cost-effective than traditional garments.

Tychem® BR meets the NFPA’s highest level of protection within the 1994 Standard, providing first responders an increased level of protection when dealing with chemical, biological or radioactive incidents.

“DuPont is committed to protecting lives by providing solutions that better safeguard workers around the world,” said Thomas G. Powell, vice president and general manager -- DuPont Advanced Fiber Systems. “Tychem® BR delivers high-level protection that HAZMAT teams, fire fighters and utility workers need to respond quickly and effectively in dire and dangerous situations when every second counts.”

Tychem® BR fabric has been successfully tested against more than 240 chemicals. It provides durability and tear-, puncture- and abrasion-resistance. In addition, the new NFPA 1994 Class 2 Tychem® BR is specifically engineered for ease of putting on and taking off, thereby making it easy for first responders to complete their work in even the most challenging situations.

DuPont™ Tychem® garments are tested against a broad range of hazardous materials to determine permeation which is critical for fabrics that are exposed to hazardous chemicals. By developing fabrics that pass these tests, DuPont helps protect first responders and industrial workers from hazardous liquids, vapors, gases and particulates. The Tychem® line is part of a portfolio of constantly evolving protective equipment including chemical, HAZMAT and reusable garments and accessories that are designed to help meet emerging safety requirements. In addition to the Tychem® portfolio of products, DuPont Personal Protection offers a range of solutions including:

DuPont™ Kevlar® fiber for cut-resistant gloves, in addition to vests and helmets for ballistics protection.

DuPont™ Protera® fabric to help protect electricians and utility workers from electric arc hazards.

Flame-resistant DuPont™ Nomex® for firefighter turnout gear and industrial garments.

DuPont™ Tyvek® garments for general maintenance applications.

The NFPA 1994 Class 2 Standard defines an intermediate level of chemical, liquid and vapor protection. Class 2 garments are certified for situations where there is an immediate danger to life and health and must be worn with a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Tychem® BR certified to NFPA 1994 Class 2 is designed to be used with National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) -approved Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) SCBA respirators.

DuPont is a science-based products and services company. Founded in 1802, DuPont puts science to work by creating sustainable solutions essential to a better, safer, healthier life for people everywhere. Operating in more than 70 countries, DuPont offers a wide range of innovative products and services for markets including agriculture and food; building and construction; communications; and transportation.