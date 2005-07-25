Aramsco Introduces the Folding Mirror for Law Enforcement Applications

Aramsco introduces the folding mirror for all law enforcement applications. Lightweight and portable made from fibreglass and aluminum for strength without weight. Replaceable mirror lenses eliminate disruption of service and extend operational life. Widely used for military, police and civilian security.

Folds down into base and may be carried clipped to belt or in optional carrying case, which also has a belt clip.

Product Specifications:

Weight: 8.8 oz.(250 grams)

Closed Dimensions: 3” x 6” x .75”

Handle Length: 20” (508 mm)

Mirror Type/Housing: Acrylic/Aluminum

Replaceable Mirror

Batteries/Battery Life: 1 AAA/5 hours

Bulb Type/Life: 2 LED/10,000 hrs. min.

Folding Mirror (Item #: 90529) available for $165.00. For more information, please contact aramsco at www.aramsco.com or call 800-767-6933.