Police recruitment has a messaging problem, not a purpose problem

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Police agencies of every size are still struggling to fill their ranks, even with hiring bonuses, new recruiting campaigns, and a stronger social media presence. The question underneath all of it is whether agencies are trying to recruit a new generation into an old model of leadership. What do millennials and Gen Z actually want from a career in law enforcement, and what makes a young officer decide an agency is a place to build a career rather than a stop on the way to somewhere else?

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley talks with Dr. Nicole Cain, assistant professor in the School of Security and Global Studies at American Military University and a veteran with more than 25 years in law enforcement. Cain’s research focuses on recruitment and retention, and she argues that policing doesn’t have a purpose problem, it has a messaging problem. She and Dudley discuss why retention has to come before recruitment, how a cultural assessment can show leaders where they stand, and which leadership behaviors make young officers want to stay. They also cover practical ideas, from storytelling and community partnerships to high school academies and paid internships, that can bring in people who are a good fit for the job.

Tune in to discover:



Why the recruiting problem may really be an attraction problem, and how policing’s strong sense of purpose can reach younger generations

How retention shapes recruitment, and why every officer at a healthy agency becomes a recruiter

The leadership habits that make young officers want to build a career at an agency, from knowing your people to investing in their training and goals

Which recruiting approaches resonate most, including storytelling, community stakeholders, athlete-to-officer campaigns, and showing the everyday human side of policing

How agencies can build pipelines and pathways, from high school academies and public safety aides to paid internships that bridge the gap until a recruit is old enough to be sworn

About our guest

Dr. Nicole Cain has taught at American Public University System for more than 16 years, becoming a full-time faculty member in 2012 and an Assistant Professor in 2018. She has over 20 years of experience teaching online courses in criminal justice and forensics.

Nicole has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience in patrol operations, uniformed crime scene work, community-oriented policing (COP), and criminal investigations. She retired in 2007 as a violent crime detective after investigating homicides, sexual batteries, robberies, aggravated batteries, and aggravated assaults. Returning part time in 2011, she now serves in the Felony Intake Office, preparing cases for the State Attorney’s Office.

Nicole earned an Ed.D. in Organizational Leadership from Southeastern University in 2020, an M.S. in Criminal Justice Administration from Saint Leo University, and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of South Florida. She also completed Police Officer Minimum Standards training at Polk State College and has pursued additional professional development in her fields.

Her publications include “Walking the Ethical Line: The Use of Deception by Police Detectives During Investigative Interviews,” published in The Florida Police Chief Magazine in July 2004, and “The Law Enforcement Workforce Crisis: Developing Targeted Recruitment and Retention Strategies for Future Generations,” published in Challenges of Contemporary Policing: Higher Education, Technology, and Officers’ Well-Being in 2024.

About our sponsor

American Military University supports law enforcement professionals with flexible online programs designed around the demands of the job. Whether you’re looking to grow your own career or support the development of your officers, the Everyday Heroes Grant provides eligible first responders and their families with a 20% tuition grant. Students may also be eligible to transfer up to 45 credits for academy training, prior education, and professional experience, helping them start ahead and finish sooner. Learn more at PublicSafetyAtAMU.com.

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