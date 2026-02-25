Safeguard Recruiting and ResponderStrong announce strategic partnership

PRESS RELEASE

Safeguard Recruiting and ResponderStrong announced a strategic partnership designed to help first responder agencies strengthen recruiting and retention by integrating evidence-informed mental health, wellness, and resilience support across the hiring and employment lifecycle.

Public safety agencies nationwide continue to face historic staffing shortages, increasing call volumes, and rising burnout. This partnership reflects a growing recognition that responder wellness is mission-critical: agencies that invest in health, resilience, and supportive culture are more attractive to high-quality candidates and more successful at retaining them.

Through this partnership, Safeguard Recruiting clients will gain access to ResponderStrong’s programs and wellness resources designed “for Responders, by Responders.” Together, the organizations will collaborate to help agencies expand awareness of wellness tools, prevention resources, and confidential support options available to responders and their families.

“This partnership is about being proactive,” said Doug Larsen, COO of Safeguard Recruiting. “Hiring is only one part of the mission. When agencies invest in the well-being of their people, they protect performance, decision-making, retention, and the families who carry this career alongside them.”

“Agencies that take action to care for both their employees and their families set themselves apart,” said Jason Mitchell, Director of Operations and Programs at ResponderStrong. “Candidates want to know they will be supported, and they’re looking for more than just salaries and sign-on bonuses. They’re digging deeper into leadership and overall culture.”

Retention challenges are often rooted in unmanaged stress, cumulative trauma exposure, leadership strain, and burnout. By aligning recruitment strategy with resilience-focused education and wellness resources, agencies can reduce preventable turnover, strengthen morale and cohesion, and build sustainable, high-performing teams.

Partnership collaboration will focus on practical, agency-friendly support, including:

• Increasing access to and awareness of responder wellness resources and programs

• Helping agencies communicate available wellness support to recruits, employees, and families • Promoting prevention-minded, resilience-building education for the responder community

By aligning recruitment strategy with mental health advocacy, ResponderStrong and Safeguard Recruiting aim to help agencies attract purpose-driven candidates, reduce early-career attrition, and improve community service outcomes through a healthier workforce.

About Safeguard Recruiting

Safeguard Recruiting is a public safety recruiting agency built by first responders. It helps organizations attract and engage qualified candidates through recruiting strategy, digital campaigns, recruiting websites, and automated candidate nurturing, supported by its purpose-built police recruiting software.

About ResponderStrong

ResponderStrong supports the mental health and overall well-being of emergency responders and their families through resources and programs designed “for responders by responders.”

