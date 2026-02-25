Safeguard Recruiting announces free recruiting website optimization for public safety agencies

PRESS RELEASE

Safeguard Recruiting announced it will provide free recruiting website optimization for public safety agencies; a new initiative created after the company audited 100 recruiting websites and found widespread deficiencies that can unnecessarily block qualified candidates from taking the next step.

“Agencies are doing the hard work of serving their communities, but too many recruiting websites are unintentionally working against them,” said Doug Larsen, COO at Safeguard Recruiting. “This is not a sales pitch. It’s a practical response to what we’re seeing everywhere: simple website issues that create friction, confusion, and drop-offs. If we can remove barriers, agencies can compete for talent more effectively.”

The audit identified recurring problems that can reduce applicant volume and quality, including unclear calls to action, confusing navigation, a poor mobile experience, slow page load times, and a lack of search engine optimization.

Agencies will also receive a summary of key findings from the broader audit, highlighting common issues and how best-in-class recruiting websites are addressing them.

Safeguard Recruiting emphasized that the initiative is designed to be helpful, fast, and agency-friendly.

“We’re doing this because we care about agencies getting the staffing they need,” Larsen added. “Many of the sites were professionally done with excellent visuals but lacked the optimization to convert visitors to applicants.”

How agencies can participate

Law enforcement agencies interested in receiving the free optimization can request an audit slot at www.safeguardrecruiting.com. Availability is limited to the first 10 requests.

About Safeguard Recruiting

Safeguard Recruiting helps public safety agencies attract, engage, and convert qualified candidates through modern recruiting strategies, digital optimization, and candidate nurturing systems. The company supports agencies of all sizes with tools and services designed to reduce friction in the recruiting process and improve application outcomes.