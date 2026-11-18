Date: Thursday, December 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Public safety agencies are facing a dual challenge: Recruitment numbers are tight and traditional background investigation methods are slowing hiring down to a crawl. When applicants receive a paper packet and face weeks of radio silence, strong candidates often drop out or accept offers from faster, neighboring agencies. Meanwhile investigators are left drowning in manual reference calls, fragmented paper files and constant inquiries from leadership about applicant status.

Transitioning to a modern, digital background workflow eliminates this administrative friction without sacrificing compliance or investigative thoroughness. In this operational, peer-to-peer discussion, former investigators and product leaders share field tested strategies for standardizing workflows, automating time consuming tasks and bringing transparency to the investigation pipeline.

Whether your agency still handles physical dossiers or seeks ways to eliminate reference bottlenecks and improve inter-agency collaboration, this session delivers actionable takeaways you can implement immediately within your organization.

By joining this webinar, you’ll learn to:



Provide real time case visibility to both leadership and applicants to reduce status inquiries and prevent candidate drop off, eliminating the “Black Hole.”



to reduce status inquiries and prevent candidate drop off, eliminating the “Black Hole.” Streamline the reference check bottleneck by replacing manual phone tag with automated digital questionnaires and response tracking.



by replacing manual phone tag with automated digital questionnaires and response tracking. Transform the candidate experience by shifting from daunting 64-page physical packets to mobile friendly digital Personal History Statements (PHS) that keep candidates engaged.



by shifting from daunting 64-page physical packets to mobile friendly digital Personal History Statements (PHS) that keep candidates engaged. Protect PII, align with accreditation standards (such as CALEA) and ensure every investigator operates within a standardized, auditable workflow.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Background Investigators



Recruitment officers



Law enforcement human resources directors



Applicant screeners



Personnel and training commanders



Law enforcement hiring coordinators



Police chiefs / Sheriffs

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Kevin Zodrow, Kristine Rzewnicki, Jesse Holt

Kevin Zodrow brings deep domain expertise in public safety workflows, focusing on translating real-world investigative demands into purpose-built software solutions. As Product Manager, Kevin works closely with background units nationwide to identify administrative bottlenecks, optimize investigator workflows, and develop tools that enhance both hiring speed and case integrity.

Drawing from practical field experience, Kristine Rzewnicki specializes in designing intuitive, investigator-first digital tools. Her work centers on streamlining candidate onboarding, modernizing personal history questionnaires, and eliminating repetitive administrative tasks to help agencies process background investigations faster and more reliably.

Jesse Holt focuses on public safety background modernization, helping agencies replace legacy paper processes with connected, secure digital systems. With a strong focus on compliance, PII security and reference management, Jesse collaborates directly with background investigators to ensure software workflows reflect the rigor and nuances required in public safety vetting.