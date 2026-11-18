PowerDMS is public safety software that connects policy, training, accreditation, professional standards, scheduling, wellness, hiring, and community engagement. Built for the public sector, agencies can reduce administrative work, strengthen accountability, and make better informed decisions.
PowerDMS brings the work that shapes agency readiness into a connected public safety software platform. Agencies can start with the solution they need today or combine products across hiring, policy, training, accreditation, scheduling, professional standards, wellness, and community engagement. Shared workflows and connected information help teams spend less time moving between systems and more time supporting personnel and the public.
PowerDMS brings the work that shapes agency readiness into a connected public safety software platform. Agencies can start with the solution they need today or combine products across hiring, policy, training, accreditation, scheduling, professional standards, wellness, and community engagement. Shared workflows and connected information help teams spend less time moving between systems and more time supporting personnel and the public.
Address: 2120 Park Place, Suite 100
Zip Code: 90245
Location: El Segundo, CA
Contact email: sales@powerdms.com