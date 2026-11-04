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DOJ announces nearly $300M for hiring, technology and crime reduction in 4 jurisdictions

The DOJ’s Model Cities Initiative aims to reduce violent crime, restore public order and strengthen coordination among public safety agencies

November 04, 2026 01:47 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck
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WASHINGTON — Four jurisdictions will receive nearly $300 million in federal funding to bolster law enforcement and combat violent crime through an initiative the Justice Department says is aimed at restoring law and order.

Jacksonville, Florida; East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and St. Louis, Missouri, were selected for the Model Cities Initiative, the DOJ said in an Oct. 30 announcement.

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Funding will support police hiring, technology, equipment and forensic capabilities, along with prosecution and services addressing mental health, substance use and recidivism.

“The Model Cities Initiative reflects the Trump Administration’s commitment to reducing crime across the country and ensuring the safety of every American,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said. “These cities are setting an example of proactive law enforcement that will strengthen the rule of law and improve public safety in their jurisdictions.”

The selected recipients are East Baton Rouge Parish, the city of Jackson, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the St. Louis Police Department. The announcement did not specify how much each would receive.

The DOJ will work with each jurisdiction to finalize and implement its public safety plan. The initiative brings together law enforcement agencies, local officials and community partners to develop strategies tailored to local crime concerns.

Funding can be used to hire sworn officers and civilian personnel supporting enforcement, prosecution and related public safety activities. Recipients can also purchase or lease equipment, adopt new technology and expand forensic capacity.

Blanche is scheduled to visit the four jurisdictions in November to present the awards and meet with law enforcement officials, elected leaders and community partners.

The DOJ launched the initiative in June 2026, saying it would build on efforts to reduce violence, crime and disorder in Memphis, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. The department said the funding is intended to support sustainable public safety strategies and deliver measurable results.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.