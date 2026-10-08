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How does your agency use roll call for training?

Take Police1’s five-minute survey and help us understand how agencies are using shift briefings

October 08, 2026 11:20 AM • 
Police1 Staff
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Some agencies use roll call to review recent incidents, reinforce tactics or work through a quick training scenario. At others, there’s barely enough time to cover assignments and BOLOs before officers hit the street. So where does training fit in? And when it happens, is it worth the time?

Police1 is surveying law enforcement personnel nationwide to find out how agencies use roll call and other start-of-shift briefings for training, what officers and supervisors find valuable, and what gets in the way.

Whether training is a regular part of your briefing, something that happens occasionally or not something your agency does at all, we want to hear from you. Take five minutes to share your experience. The survey is anonymous, and we’ll publish the findings in November so you can see how your agency compares.

Take the survey.

Open to sworn personnel at U.S. law enforcement agencies through October 22. Responses will be reported in aggregate. Please share the survey with colleagues.

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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