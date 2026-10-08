How does your agency use roll call for training?

Some agencies use roll call to review recent incidents, reinforce tactics or work through a quick training scenario. At others, there’s barely enough time to cover assignments and BOLOs before officers hit the street. So where does training fit in? And when it happens, is it worth the time?

Police1 is surveying law enforcement personnel nationwide to find out how agencies use roll call and other start-of-shift briefings for training, what officers and supervisors find valuable, and what gets in the way.

Whether training is a regular part of your briefing, something that happens occasionally or not something your agency does at all, we want to hear from you. Take five minutes to share your experience. The survey is anonymous, and we’ll publish the findings in November so you can see how your agency compares.

Take the survey.

Open to sworn personnel at U.S. law enforcement agencies through October 22. Responses will be reported in aggregate. Please share the survey with colleagues.