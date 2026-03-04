How supervisors keep police training alive after the academy

By Neil Nelson

During a routine body-worn camera review, nothing jumped out as a violation. The officer handled the call safely and professionally. Still, there were missed opportunities. Positioning could have been better. Communication could have been clearer. Articulation could have been stronger.

The incident had already been approved and submitted as part of the monthly performance reviews. No one was asking questions. It would have been easy to move on. That moment highlighted a familiar problem. If training only happens when something goes wrong, most learning opportunities are lost.

Police agencies invest enormous time, money and energy into academy training. Recruits graduate knowing policy, tactics and expectations. Then they hit the street and something quietly happens. Training fades.

Not because officers stop caring. Not because instructors failed. But because once the academy ends, responsibility for development becomes unclear. Everyone assumes someone else is handling it. The result is predictable. Skills degrade. Shortcuts form. Performance becomes inconsistent.

First-line supervisors are being asked to do more than ever, sometimes acting as the tour commander in addition to their normal supervisory responsibilities. When everything becomes urgent, coaching and development are pushed aside. If we are honest, post-academy training does not fail at the policy level. It fails at the supervisory level.

The false assumption: Training takes care of itself

Most departments operate under an unspoken belief that once officers complete field training, competence will naturally improve through experience. Time on the job becomes a substitute for development. Experience alone does not build skill. It reinforces whatever habits are practiced most often, good or bad.

Without intentional reinforcement, officers adapt to workload, staffing shortages and cultural norms faster than they adapt to standards. Over time, the job trains them more than the agency does.

Exposure is not development

Agencies often point to in-service hours, roll-call training or online courses as evidence that training is happening. Exposure matters, but exposure is not development.

An officer can attend a use of force refresher and still struggle to articulate decisions. An officer can complete defensive tactics training and still default to unsafe positioning under stress. An officer can receive report-writing training and continue producing vague narratives.

Development requires three things supervisors often lack time to do consistently:



Observation

Feedback

Follow-up

When any one of these disappears, training becomes a checkbox rather than a performance driver.

Where supervisors come in

Policies do not enforce standards. Supervisors do. First-line supervisors are the bridge between training and performance. Whether they realize it or not, they decide what matters through what they correct, what they ignore and what they reinforce.

When supervisors consistently review reports, officers write better reports. When supervisors consistently review body-worn camera footage, tactics improve. When supervisors consistently provide feedback early, problems stay small. When they do not, the opposite happens.

This is not about blaming supervisors. Most are overwhelmed. Many were promoted without being taught how to develop people. Others inherited systems that reward activity over quality. But the reality remains. Training lives or dies at the supervisory level.

Turning everyday work into training

Fixing this does not require new programs, more hours or expensive vendors. It requires using the work that already exists more deliberately.

Treat review as development, not discipline

Body-worn camera reviews, report reviews and incident debriefs are often framed as compliance checks. When that happens, officers become defensive and supervisors rush through them.

When reviews are framed as development, the tone changes. The goal becomes improvement, not punishment. Supervisors should clearly separate corrective feedback from discipline and explain why the review matters.

Narrow the focus

Overloading officers with feedback guarantees that none of it sticks. Pick one or two areas for improvement and let progress compound over time.

Close the loop

Feedback without follow-up is noise. If an issue is identified, supervisors should check the next report, the next call or the next camera review.

Use good work as training

Most coaching happens after mistakes. Highlighting strong decisions and solid performance reinforces standards just as effectively.

The uncomfortable truth

Many agencies unintentionally reward supervisors for keeping the peace rather than developing people. Avoiding friction becomes easier than addressing performance. Over time, standards drift.

That drift is rarely intentional, but the consequences are real. Training did not fail. Supervision stopped sustaining it.

A challenge to supervisors

If you supervise officers, ask yourself one question: What am I doing this week that actually makes my people better? Not busier. Not compliant. Better.

Start small. Pick one officer and one skill this week. Review a report. Watch a call. Give focused feedback and follow up on the next one. Build it into your routine.

Training does not end at academy graduation. It does not live in policies or post-academy lesson plans. It lives in daily supervision.

Experienced supervisors owe it to younger officers to pass on their knowledge early and consistently. In an environment of increased scrutiny, where the margin for error is smaller, deliberate development matters more than ever.

