The hiring crisis isn’t unsolvable: Inside the ideas reshaping police recruitment

By Jenna Tyler

Recruitment and retention remain top challenges for law enforcement agencies across the country. A 2024 survey conducted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police found that 70% of the 1,158 agencies that completed the survey indicated hiring is more difficult now than it was five years ago. Additionally, on average, agencies are operating at only 91% of their authorized levels, indicating a nearly 10% deficit.

To address this challenge, the University of Virginia’s Center for Public Safety and Justice, in partnership with the National Association of Professional Staff in Public Safety and with support from Urban Institute and Arnold Ventures, convened 80 participants from 31 major agencies along with more than a dozen researchers for the Restoring the Ranks: Innovations in Police Recruitment Workshop.

This two-day workshop provided space for practitioners and researchers to identify innovations in police recruitment and discuss methods for evaluating these strategies.

Multi-faceted strategies to improve recruitment and retention

Workshop discussions revealed that several agencies are implementing new, comprehensive strategies to address police recruitment and retention. These efforts largely focus on improving the application process, using digital advertisements and social media, attracting qualified applicants and modernizing standards.

Because most agencies are using multiple recruitment strategies from the table listed below to improve police recruitment and retention, it is crucial for agencies to leverage research and evaluation to determine which changes led to the desired improvements.

Strategy Table Improve application process Simplify forms and use technology to streamline or automate the process

Build applicant tracking and communication systems

Provide personalized reminder emails and texts

Use positive, affirming language

Establish mentor or buddy systems

Reorder application steps

Use self-screening tools such as scenario-based assessments Use digital advertisements and social media Develop targeted digital ads and social media campaigns

Produce short videos with real officers

Conduct outreach to schools, partners, cadets and internships

Launch reactivation campaigns

Hire media consultants Attract qualified applicants Emphasize community service messaging including fairness, respect and community engagement

Describe personal benefits such as a rewarding job, work – life balance, supportive environment and growth

Use trusted messengers to help candidates see themselves in the role

Humanize the profession through story-driven content or realistic previews Modernize standards Update standards such as prior marijuana use, residency rules and physical appearance requirements

Allow degrees to substitute for written exams

Adjust timing of fitness tests and offer preparation support

Validate fitness standards

Developing a logic model for evaluation

A first step in evaluating whether these innovations are achieving their desired results is creating a logic model. A logic model visually demonstrates how a program, project or innovation is designed to work. In other words, why, logically, one would expect to get the results they are aiming for.

It identifies the intended relationships between the program’s inputs/resources, activities, outputs and desired outcomes. It also captures assumptions of the program, project or innovation and the external factors that can affect activities, outputs or outcomes but are outside of your control.

For example, if your agency plans to develop a multi-phased recruitment campaign, your agency will need officers, recruiters and media consultants (i.e., inputs). The campaign may run for three months and include targeted outreach on social media, attendance at community events and informational sessions about career opportunities in law enforcement (i.e., activities).

By the end of the campaign, 200 potential applicants will have engaged with recruitment materials or attended an event (i.e., outputs). Immediately after the campaign, participants will have increased knowledge about the recruitment process and greater interest in applying (i.e., short-term outcome). Over time, this effort should lead to a stronger pool of qualified applicants (i.e., intermediate outcome) and better officers on the street (i.e., long-term outcome).

The model assumes that human resources will have the capacity to process an increased number of applications and that the campaign will occur during periods when the agency has the staffing and operational capacity to support recruitment activities (i.e., assumptions).

However, local or national events affecting public perceptions of policing may influence applicants’ interest regardless of the campaign’s quality or reach (i.e., external factor).

Building a sound foundation for assessment

Having a sound logic model is an important first step in evaluation and can strengthen subsequent evaluation activities by identifying which aspects of the program to evaluate, what information to collect and how to collect it. Additionally, logic models can show stakeholders that the proposed interventions have a solid rationale, even if they are not yet backed by rigorous research.

The following table offers a simple logic model agencies can use as they develop and implement retention strategies to improve police recruitment and retention.

Logic Model Table Inputs Activities Outputs Outcomes What resources do I need?



(e.g., staff, materials, funding, equipment) What do I do?



(e.g., draft and send personalized emails, host informational sessions, create social media posts) What are the direct results from the activities?



(e.g., # of personalized emails sent, # of informational sessions held, # of social media posts) What short, intermediate, and long-term changes do I expect to experience?



(e.g., more qualified applicants, reduced time from application to offer, better officers on the street) Assumptions What core beliefs, expectations, or theories do I have about my project, program, or innovation? (e.g., the agency has adequate recruitment personnel) External Factors What might influence the outcomes but are outside of my agency’s control? (e.g., national police incidents, continued funding)

For questions or assistance with developing a logic model for your agency’s recruitment and retention efforts, contact the Center for Public Safety and Justice’s Research Scientist, Jenna Tyler, PhD (jenna.tyler@virginia.edu).

In addition, the National Association of Professional Staff in Public Safety generated a special conference report detailing the findings and learnings made at Restoring the Ranks. Access the report here.

