Find the hidden gaps in your agency’s logistics readiness

Download your copy by completing the “Access this Police1 Resource” form on this page

Your agency may know what it owns. But how quickly can you determine who has a critical asset, whether it’s ready for use and what needs attention next?

When information is spread across fleet, quartermaster, specialized units, spreadsheets and individual employees, small gaps can be easy to overlook. They often become visible only when something goes wrong — a vehicle unexpectedly goes out of service, equipment can’t be located, an inspection or return is overdue or a key employee takes critical institutional knowledge with them.

The Police1 Public Safety Logistics Readiness Assessment helps leaders take a closer look at those vulnerabilities. You’ll evaluate your operation across visibility and accountability, processes and people and risk and readiness, then see whether your agency falls into the operationally mature, developing or reactive range.

You’ll also learn how to recognize problems earlier, test how much effort it takes to get reliable answers and identify practical measures that can reveal hidden friction. The guide also explores where technology can help reduce manual work and improve visibility once you understand the operational problem you’re trying to solve.

Download the assessment to find out where your agency stands — and where to focus next.

Thanks to our sponsor, Collective Data.

Download your copy by completing the “Access this Police1 Resource” form on this page