How to fund a real time crime center (eBook)

Download your copy by filling out the “Access this Police1 resource” form on this page.

Real-time crime centers (RTCCs) are transforming public safety by giving officers instant access to video, license plate data and other intelligence that can change the outcome of an incident. From violent crime to missing persons to large-scale events, RTCCs help agencies connect the dots faster and deploy resources more effectively.

But building an RTCC requires more than technology. It takes strategy, planning and sustainable funding. Many departments see the value but aren’t sure how to start, how to justify costs, or how to secure grants and budget approval.

This free guide breaks it down. Inside, you’ll learn:



From budget to build — phased planning steps to launch and grow your RTCC

Funding opportunities — local, state and federal sources to pursue

Operational readiness — how to plan, staff and equip an RTCC that improves safety and responsiveness

Transparency first — why community trust is the foundation for long-term support and funding

Whether your agency is large or small, this guide will help you understand the operational impact of RTCCs and explore practical ways to make them sustainable.

Download your copy by filling out the “Access this Police1 resource” form on this page.