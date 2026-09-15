From first signal to coordinated response (infographic)

Anywhere large crowds gather — from the World Cup to local festivals — public safety agencies face escalating risks: crowd violence, severe weather, drone incursions, cyberattacks and accidents, often unfolding across physical, digital and cyber environments at once.

Critical incidents rarely unfold in a straight line. They generate incomplete information, competing reports and rapidly changing operational demands. By identifying credible signals early and continuously updating the common operating picture, real-time event intelligence can help agencies move from reacting to consequences to managing events as they develop.

Download the infographic to learn:

• Top challenges facing large-event security, from crowd control to cyberattacks.

• How real-time intelligence detected incidents before media or 911 reports.

• Minute-by-minute timelines showing how early alerts sped up response.

• How pairing intelligence with Esri’s ArcGIS builds one shared operating picture, improving outcomes and a speedier response.

Earlier, verified intelligence can help your agency move from reacting to consequences to managing events as they develop. Download the infographic now to learn how.