Inside the narcotics threat: What cops need to know about ‘ghost dope’

“Ghost dope” is an unusual term. At face value, it sounds almost unserious. I was first introduced to the concept during my master’s program, but it did not fully click until I began working narcotics. This article defines what ghost dope is, identifies the applicable federal authority behind it and explains how the concept can be used — carefully and lawfully — at the local level.

At the federal level, ghost dope is not defined in the U.S. Code. It is a practice term used in federal drug cases, particularly conspiracies, to describe drug quantities attributed to a defendant for sentencing purposes, even when those quantities were never seized. These quantities are treated as relevant conduct under the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines. (U.S. Sentencing Commission, 2024).

Put plainly, a defendant’s base offense level can be driven by attributed quantities supported by witness statements, intercepted communications, admissions, ledgers or co-conspirator conduct, as long as the information satisfies relevant conduct rules and is deemed sufficiently reliable by the court (U.S. Sentencing Commission, 2024).

Although ghost dope is guideline-driven, several federal statutes routinely sit in the background:



21 U.S.C. § 841 — Distribution, possession with intent and manufacturing offenses, including statutory penalty tiers tied to drug type and weight

21 U.S.C. § 846 — Attempt and conspiracy, where unseized quantities often become legally significant

18 U.S.C. § 3661 — Broad authority for courts to receive and consider information about a defendant’s conduct at sentencing

Relevant conduct and joint activity

The controlling guideline concept is U.S.S.G. § 1B1.3 (relevant conduct). In drug cases, the most litigated portion involves jointly undertaken criminal activity. A defendant may be held accountable for the conduct of others only if that conduct was:



Within the scope of the jointly undertaken activity

In furtherance of that activity

Reasonably foreseeable to the defendant

Ghost dope and probable cause

Ghost dope, as a label, carries no independent legal weight for search warrants at the state or local level. However, the underlying evidence that produces ghost dope — informant statements, controlled buys, text messages, surveillance, admissions and ledgers — can support probable cause when presented with sufficient indicia of reliability and corroboration under the totality-of-the-circumstances framework (Illinois v. Gates, 1983; Kahn-Fogel, 2021).

This distinction matters. You are not asking a judge to sign a warrant for “ghost dope.” You are asking the court to evaluate facts — including unseized quantities — through the Gates standard.

In practice, this means relying on:



Corroborated informant information, including veracity, basis of knowledge and corroboration

Recent controlled buys or monitored communications

Surveillance consistent with trafficking behavior

Nexus facts tying a location or person to evidence, not just generalized claims of dealing (Illinois v. Gates, 1983)

From debrief to case context

When I worked narcotics, ghost dope became part of nearly every debrief. Once a suspect agreed to speak post-Miranda — and I was confident the process was sound — I focused first on locking in admissions about their own conduct. From there, I expanded outward to other targets.

For example, a suspect might admit to purchasing one ounce of methamphetamine each week for six months. That equates to approximately 672 grams. If the suspect identifies a supplier and states that five additional buyers purchase the same amount, that places the supplier at roughly 4,032 grams — about nine pounds — over the same period within your jurisdiction.

At the state level, you cannot charge all of that quantity outright. But the information is far from useless. It helps demonstrate trafficking scale, provides context for prosecutors and strengthens the narrative supporting probable cause. When layered onto existing evidence, it creates a more accurate picture of what is moving through your area.

Statements against interest

I also cited Rule 804(b)(3) — statements against interest — in warrant applications. Under Federal Rule of Evidence 804(b)(3) and similar state rules, a statement qualifies when:



It exposes the declarant to criminal liability

A reasonable person would not have made it unless they believed it to be true

These statements carry weight because they are self-inculpatory, often made post-Miranda and capable of independent corroboration.

Where ghost dope fits

Ghost dope will not make or break a state-level case. But it can clarify the volume of narcotics moving through a jurisdiction. If a federal agency later adopts the case, detailed relevant conduct information is already documented.

Used correctly, ghost dope is not a shortcut. It is a way to strengthen affidavits and better articulate the scope of criminal activity. Any shift in investigative approach should be coordinated with supervisors and prosecutors. Laws and thresholds vary widely by state.

References

Illinois v. Gates, 462 U.S. 213 (1983)

Kahn-Fogel, N. A. (2021). Probabilistic presuppositions in Fourth Amendment decision-making. Houston Law Review, 59(2), 313 – 361

U.S. Sentencing Commission. (2015). Amendment 790 (U.S.S.G. § 1B1.3 clarification on jointly undertaken criminal activity)

U.S. Sentencing Commission. (2024). Guidelines Manual (effective November 1, 2024)

U.S. Sentencing Commission. (2024). Primer on relevant conduct (training primer)