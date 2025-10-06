Enhancing law enforcement with grant funding for drone technology

By Lisa Lovering

Law enforcement agencies face numerous challenges in ensuring public safety and responding to emergencies. Some of these challenges include difficult terrain that can be inaccessible or hazardous, hindering rapid response and investigation efforts. Another challenge is the evolving tactics criminals and terrorists use to commit crimes, requiring law enforcement to adopt innovative technologies to stay ahead. Other concerns include limited resources, rising crime rates and complex emergencies that strain existing resources and staffing.

UAVs and law enforcement

UAVs have truly revolutionized public safety by providing real-time aerial video of crime scenes, search areas and potential threats. These capabilities allow officers to assess situations more effectively and respond accordingly.

Drones can be deployed rapidly to search for missing persons or victims of natural disasters. Their ability to cover large areas quickly can significantly improve the chances of a successful rescue. They can capture high-resolution images and videos of crime scenes, providing crucial evidence for investigations. This technology can also be used to document accidents, natural disasters and other incidents. Drones help deter crime by increasing the perceived police presence; they can also be used to monitor crowds and identify potential threats during public events.

However, the initial investment in drones can be a significant financial burden for many law enforcement agencies. Fortunately, a variety of grants and other funding opportunities are available to help agencies acquire and utilize this technology.

Federal grant funding for drones

Federal grant funding for law enforcement drone technology is offered at different times during the year, so it is important to search often for grant opportunities.

Some possible sources of grant funds for UAVs include the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). These agencies offer multiple funding programs that prioritize public safety initiatives and community policing. FEMA provides grants to support disaster preparedness and response efforts, while DHS offers grants to enhance homeland security and counterterrorism efforts. These grants can also be used to purchase drones for surveillance and intelligence-gathering.

One good example of a federal grant applicable for drone purchases is the Operation Stonegarden (OPSG) Program. This grant is specifically for agencies that serve areas in close proximity to the border.

Another grant is FEMA’s Port Security Grant Program, which aims to “help protect critical port infrastructure from terrorism, enhance maritime domain awareness, improve port-wide maritime security risk management….”

These grants are not currently open for applications, but applicants who qualify should be aware and watch for them to open.

Note that law enforcement agencies can also apply for these grants to purchase drones for use in search and rescue operations and disaster recovery.

In addition, as notice of funding opportunities are being released, they reflect the current administration’s executive orders. For example, programs providing grant funding to law enforcement agencies include language on complying with federal inquiries on the immigration status of individuals. As they are released, closely review notice of funding opportunities for any changes.

State and local grant funding for drones

There are also state and local grants available for UAV purchases. Many states offer grants to law enforcement agencies to support public safety initiatives. Some cities and counties also offer grants to law enforcement agencies within their jurisdictions. These grants may be specific to certain types of projects, such as drug enforcement or community policing, so it’s important to make sure your drone application matches the grant’s mandate.

Private foundations and charitable organizations also offer grants to law enforcement agencies. These foundations may have specific areas of focus, such as crime prevention or community outreach. In many cases, they are funded by local business owners, who donate so they can feel connected to and invested in the projects they support. In Missouri and Kansas, the Hero Fund provides grants for drones. CSX Community Grants provide funding opportunities that cover drones in 23 states.

In Colorado, the El Pomar Foundation provides grants through a competitive application process.

Read through each program’s application to make sure your agency meets the criteria in the grant requirements.

Drone manufacturers and distributors

Drone manufacturers and distributors may also offer grants, discounts or financing options to law enforcement agencies. These programs may be tied to specific models or purchase quantities. They may also include the training as part of their grant.

Many manufacturers and distributors have mailing lists that provide timely information about the schedule and requirements associated with their grants.

Maximizing success for a drone grant

To increase your chances of securing a grant for law enforcement drones, it is essential to do your research and have a clear understanding of the costs involved.

For example, an agency drone purchase will include the initial cost of the drone itself, plus the cost of additional accessories and equipment (such as ground stations, batteries and software) needed for effective drone operations. You would also need to include the cost of training officers to operate the drone safely and effectively and the salaries of officers involved in drone operations, including flight time and maintenance.

You’ll want to identify all potential grant opportunities and carefully review the eligibility criteria and application requirements. Your grant proposal should clearly articulate the need for drones, how they will be used and the expected benefits to the community.

Be prepared to submit supporting documentation such as agency budgets, letters of support and jurisdictional crime statistics. Describe in detail how the drone will improve public safety by addressing specific law enforcement challenges. Emphasize the potential benefits of drone technology, such as improved situational awareness, faster response times and cost savings. Provide a detailed breakdown of the costs associated with drone acquisition, training and operations.

Collaborating with other agencies on your grant applications can significantly increase the amount of funding you receive. Partnering with organizations like fire departments, emergency management agencies or search and rescue groups can expand your funding opportunities and improve your chances of securing grants. You can also build relationships with grant writers, government officials and other law enforcement agencies to enhance your chances of success.

Looking forward

Keep up to date on opportunities for grant funding for law enforcement drone technology by subscribing to relevant newsletters (including Lexipol’s quarterly grants update) and following government agency announcements.

The implementation of UAV technology is revolutionizing law enforcement operations, providing agencies with the tools necessary to safeguard our communities and respond more effectively to emerging threats. Investing in unmanned aerial technology means investing in a safer and more secure future for all. By carefully planning and executing your grant application strategy, law enforcement agencies can secure the necessary funding to acquire and utilize drone technology effectively, enhancing public safety and community well-being.

Grant funding success

These real-world examples illustrate how strategic grant applications can translate into operational success.

Manistee, Michigan: Launching a drone program with local grant support

In December 2024, the Manistee Police and Fire Departments received a $14,719 grant from the Manistee County Local Revenue Sharing Board. This funding covered the purchase of drones, training and FAA certification for personnel.

Denver, Colorado: Expanding drone operations with Foundation funding

In 2024, the Denver Police Department (DPD) announced it was planning to expand its drone program using a $100,000 grant from the Denver Police Foundation. The initiative includes deploying drones as first responders to 911 calls, aiming to gather information at incident locations before dispatching officers. This approach is expected to improve response efficiency and resource allocation.

Mecosta County, Michigan: Enhancing emergency management with Homeland Security Grants

In March 2025, the Mecosta County Board approved the purchase of a drone for the Emergency Management Department, funded largely through the Homeland Security Grant Program. The drone will be utilized for search and rescue operations and assessing storm damage, bolstering the county’s emergency response capabilities.

Congress introduces Drone Act of 2025 to enhance public safety

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced the Directing Resources for Officers Navigating Emergencies (DRONE) Act of 2025. This legislation aims to provide federal grant funding to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies for the acquisition and operation of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, to bolster public safety efforts.

The DRONE Act proposes amendments to existing grant programs, including the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne-JAG) and Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grants, to explicitly authorize the use of funds for purchasing and operating drones.

The bill has garnered support from major law enforcement organizations, such as the Major County Sheriffs of America and the Fraternal Order of Police, highlighting its potential to serve as a valuable tool for first responders nationwide.

Rahul Sidhu, Vice President of Aviation at Flock Safety, a company specializing in public safety technology, expressed strong support for the legislation. “Many of us here at Flock Safety are first responders too, and are thrilled that representatives from both sides of the aisle agree that emergency personnel should have the best tools at their disposal to keep us all safe.”

About the author

Lisa Lovering has over 32 years of law enforcement experience with a rural agency in Minnesota, where she served in various capacities, including communications, patrol, investigations, emergency management and supervision. She has extensive expertise in grant writing and management. Lisa also worked at Lexipol, where she used her vast experience to support public safety professionals through innovative solutions and content development.