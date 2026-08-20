Webinar: From clue to lead: Connecting your investigative workflow

Date: Wednesday, September 30

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Today’s investigators face a critical challenge: Connecting disparate pieces of information — a photo, a vehicle, a name or a username — into actionable leads fast enough to move a case forward.

In this thought-leadership webinar, we’ll walk through common investigative scenarios, starting from whatever clue you have on hand. Whether it’s an image, a license plate or a social media profile, you’ll see how visual intelligence, public records, AI-driven analysis and relationship mapping work together — surfacing information faster while revealing the full picture behind an investigation.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Criminal investigators / Detectives



Crime analysts



Cybercrime investigators



Auto theft investigators



Narcotics investigators



Human trafficking investigators



Missing persons investigators

*Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Amy Offner, Daani Svonkin, Josh Fiedler, Jason Webb

Amy Offner - Moderator

Daani Svonkin is a Senior Client Executive at Thomson Reuters, managing state and local government accounts for CLEAR across California and Nevada. She joined Thomson Reuters in May 2016 after a distinguished 23-year career with the City of San Bernardino Police Department. During her tenure with the police department, Daani held a variety of roles, ultimately finding her niche as an Asset Forfeiture and Intelligence Analyst in the vice / narcotics division. In this capacity, she leveraged a wide range of resources — including the CLEAR database — to identify numerous subjects and successfully seize millions of dollars in illegal proceeds from the sale, manufacture and transportation of narcotics. That work taught her something invaluable: How intelligence and persistence disrupt criminal networks. Daani became expert at connecting dots across databases, recognizing patterns others missed and translating raw data into actionable investigations. Those skills made her effective in the field — and they make her indispensable to her clients today. Today she channels that same passion into her role at Thomson Reuters, equipping her clients with the tools, skills and knowledge they need to help their agencies achieve their missions.

Josh Fiedler brings nearly a decade of sworn law enforcement expertise to his role at Thomson Reuters. Previously he served with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Savage Police Department in Minnesota, where he spent his final two years as a detective. As the lead for computer and cell phone forensics at Savage PD, Josh developed deep technical investigative skills and a sharp eye for digital evidence — expertise that informs how he guides customers through complex product implementations today. At Thomson Reuters, Josh has spent the last six years bridging the gap between investigative work and technology. He started as a product specialist, then moved to Thomson Reuters Special Services (TRSS), where he worked with federal agencies on product training and investigative support as a Senior Investigative Solution Specialist.

Jason Webb is the Vice President of Law Enforcement Solutions at Graylark Technologies, a company that provides intelligence-led solutions and Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) tools. With over 17 years in law enforcement, investigations and public policy, Jason brings deep expertise in intelligence-led policing and using AI and data analytics to address critical challenges including human trafficking, organized crime and terrorism.

