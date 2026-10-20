The duty belt hasn’t changed in decades — how one company is fixing that

A patrol officer’s gear list is never really finished. A new baton holder, a different magazine pouch, a tourniquet added after a training class — the gear on a duty belt shifts constantly over a career, sometimes over a single week. The belt itself has stayed remarkably the same for decades: pouches threaded on in order, keepers cinched down to hold everything in place and no simple way to change any of it once it’s set.

Anyone who has tried to move or add gear mid-shift knows what that means in practice. On a traditional belt, repositioning one pouch often means pulling several others off first, then rethreading everything back into place in order. Keepers come loose in the process and go missing. A belt loaded with the gear officers are now expected to carry can sag and shift, working against the fit departments spend so much time getting right.

Officers have wanted more flexibility for a long time, and many have improvised their own fixes, rigging pouches with zip ties or duct tape to hold a position the belt itself wouldn’t. What they haven’t had is a factory option. Tactical-style belts, built on MOLLE webbing, solve the modularity problem, but they don’t look like a patrol uniform, and most department appearance policies rule them out. The barrier has never really been whether officers wanted that flexibility — it’s that the belts built to provide it didn’t fit the look most agencies require.

For Safariland, a global manufacturer of public safety products, closing that gap meant rethinking the belt itself. The result is the HOLLE duty belt, built to combine the modularity of a tactical belt with the profile most patrol uniforms require.

Bridging tactical and patrol

Jared Reston, duty gear technical specialist at Safariland, spent 20 years in law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida, 17 of them on a SWAT team, before joining Safariland in 2020. About a year and a half ago, he took over the company’s duty gear development and set out to solve a problem he recognized from his own two decades on the job.

Reston brought together Safariland’s duty gear team for a companywide summit to work through the idea: a belt combining the direct-mount modularity of a tactical MOLLE belt with the appearance of a standard duty belt. They developed the HOLLE duty belt, a name that’s a play on MOLLE. Reston describes it simply as hole-optimized instead of modular-optimized.

“I wanted all the modularity of a MOLLE belt with the look of a traditional belt,” he said.

Designed around the realities of a shift

The belt’s core feature is a hole pattern that adjusts in 3/4-inch increments, letting accessories mount directly to the belt with no keepers or threading required. Repositioning a pouch takes a matter of minutes rather than a full rethreading job. Safariland’s engineers added Boltaron, a thermoplastic sheet material, for strength so the belt can carry a full loadout without sagging, while keeping enough give that it isn’t stiff to wear.

Pouches with a four-hole mounting pattern can also cant, angling away from the body or to the side using spacers built into the system.

“As I cant it away from the body, that’s easier for a reload, so I can get my hands in there,” Reston said. “And if you’re wearing an outer carrier, the pouch fits into the space that creates, so your magazines aren’t bunching up against the vest.”

The buckle was designed with the same problem in mind. On a standard belt, folding the strap back on itself to secure the buckle eats up space near the front, limiting where gear can sit for officers with a smaller waist. HOLLE allows pouches to mount all the way up to the buckle, recovering that space. The holster mount attaches directly to the belt as well, creating a stiffer platform with less play and a cleaner draw. Keepers bolt directly onto the belt too, so officers who move gear no longer lose one in the process. The hardware itself — aircraft aluminum button-head screws, the same style used on Safariland’s holsters — was chosen to outlast the zip ties and tape officers used to rely on.

Flexibility without starting over

None of the HOLLE gear requires an agency to replace equipment it already owns. The 1.5-inch spacing between HOLLE mounting holes was designed to work with industry-standard MOLLE clips, so an officer can screw a MOLLE attachment onto a HOLLE pouch and mount that same pouch to a vest, rather than buying separate pouches for the belt and carrier. The belt still measures a standard 2.25 inches wide, so traditional pouches can slide onto it for officers who don’t need direct mounting for every piece of gear.

Safariland has also built-in options meant to satisfy the appearance standards that ruled out MOLLE belts in the first place, offering buckleless, Cobra and CopLok buckle configurations along with several finishes.

We didn’t want anyone left out, Reston says. Safariland offers the HOLLE duty belt in a range of finishes too, including basketweave and high gloss.

What’s next for the belt

Reston said the response from officers who have tried the belt has been almost entirely one positive note.

“It’s not the kind of reaction where people say, ‘Oh, this is the greatest invention,’” Reston said. “It’s one of those things like, ‘Why hasn’t this been around for 20 years?’”

The team at Safariland is regularly developing new products, ensuring these options will be available for HOLLE belt wearers.

Visit Safariland for more information.