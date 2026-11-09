Before the next call: 5 officer safety conversations to have with your team

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Officer Safety Week, which examines how everyday habits like communication, situational awareness, positioning, backup and clearly defined roles help officers stay a step ahead when a routine call becomes anything but routine. Thanks to our Officer Safety Week sponsor, Safariland.

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Officer safety isn’t shaped only by what happens during a critical incident. It’s also influenced by everyday decisions: the assumptions officers make, the changes they recognize, the information they share and how they prepare with their partners.

“Before the Next Call” gives supervisors, field training officers and patrol teams five practical conversations to help reinforce those habits.

Each conversation includes a realistic situation, questions to discuss, a key takeaway and one action to put into practice before the next call.

Inside the guide:



Dangerous assumptions: Recognizing when familiarity with a call or location influences expectations.

Recognizing when familiarity with a call or location influences expectations. Observation: Identifying when what officers see doesn’t match the information they received.

Identifying when what officers see doesn’t match the information they received. Communication: Sharing critical updates as circumstances change.

Sharing critical updates as circumstances change. Partner readiness: Discussing roles and adjustments when the initial plan stops working.

Discussing roles and adjustments when the initial plan stops working. Asking for help: Recognizing when additional resources may be needed.

PLUS: Download your copy to access 10 training habits to reinforce officer safety, including equipment retention, defensive tactics transitions and mental rehearsal.

Whether you use one conversation at roll call, during an FTO check-in or between calls, this guide offers a simple way to keep officer safety part of the everyday discussion.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!