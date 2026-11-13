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Vehicle Crashes

Ariz. city agrees to $8.9M in settlements over 2 crashes involving same officer

The former Flagstaff officer had a documented history of seizures and was returned to full patrol duties before a September 2025 crash that killed a motorist

November 13, 2026 11:58 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The city of Flagstaff and its insurer have agreed to pay $8.9 million to settle claims stemming from two crashes involving a former police officer, including one that was fatal, 12News reported.

Settlement agreements obtained by 12News show that $8 million was allocated to resolve wrongful death claims brought by the family of Hassan Ibrahim and $900,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by Dustin Royal, who survived an earlier crash involving former Flagstaff Police officer Jacob Buckwald.

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The Flagstaff City Council approved both settlements in August. The amounts were not listed on the council’s public agenda, according to 12News.

The first crash occurred June 28, 2024, when Buckwald accelerated to approximately 72 mph in a marked police vehicle and struck the back of Royal’s stopped Jeep near Route 66 and Fourth Street, 12News reported.

Police initially attributed the collision to a “sudden medical emergency.” Medical records obtained by Royal’s attorney indicated Buckwald had a history of recurring seizures and could experience an altered level of consciousness, according to 12News.

Royal later filed a federal lawsuit alleging negligence by Buckwald and the department.

Doctors cleared Buckwald to return to work in December 2024 in a non-driving capacity, 12News reported. The department subsequently returned him to full patrol duties.

Approximately three weeks after resuming those duties, Buckwald was involved in the Sept. 20, 2025, collision that killed Ibrahim, according to 12News. Police later announced Buckwald had resigned for medical reasons.

The agreements identify the Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool, the city’s municipal risk insurer, as the entity funding the settlements. They do not specify how much the city will pay directly from its budget or through future insurance contributions.

The Ibrahim settlement includes approximately $5.75 million in upfront payments and $2.25 million to fund structured payments for surviving beneficiaries over several decades, according to the agreements reviewed by 12News.

Both agreements state the payments do not constitute an admission of liability or wrongdoing. They also include confidentiality and non-disparagement provisions restricting disclosures and certain public statements by the claimants and their attorneys.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.