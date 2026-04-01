Webinar: The evolution of on‑scene crime and crash documentation in public safety

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event. *

As the demands on public safety teams grow, agencies are moving toward modern tools that simplify on‑scene documentation and ensure nothing is missed. Today’s technology offers intuitive, guided capture that produces consistent results regardless of experience level. It also delivers fast, high‑quality outputs that turn complex scenes into clear 2D and 3D visuals ready for courtroom use.

This webinar will explore how these next‑generation capabilities are transforming the accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of crime and crash scene workflows from the field all the way to case resolution.

By attending this webinar, you will learn:



Why agencies are moving beyond traditional manual methods.



traditional manual methods. How digital reality reduces gaps and strengthens case evidence.



and strengthens case evidence. What a fully digital, end‑to‑end scene documentation process looks like today.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Crime scene investigators (CSI)



Accident reconstruction specialists / Traffic crash investigators



Crime scene technicians



Homicide investigators



State troopers / Highway patrol officers



Forensic specialists



Evidence technicians

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Bryon O’Neil, Joshua Welch

Bryon O’Neil has 20 years of experience as a deputy with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office with 14 of those as a traffic crash and crime scene reconstructionist. He is an A.C.T.A.R. accredited reconstructionist and he and his team have investigated over 400 crash scenes and 100 crime scenes using 3D laser scanners. He is a member of the Office of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC) Metrology Task Force, former President of the International Association of Forensic and Security Metrology (IAFSM) and a certified FARO trainer.

Joshua Welch is a Field Application Engineer with FARO INSIGHTS, where he trains public safety professionals on how to scan motor vehicle crashes and crime scenes using 3D laser scanning technology and software. With over 20 years in law enforcement and a retirement rank of Lieutenant, Joshua brings deep expertise from his time on a collision reconstruction team, where he regularly used FARO’s tools in the field. He is an A.C.T.A.R. accredited collision reconstructionist and has also served as an instructor in general topics, breath analysis operations and firearms.