Stop Soldier Suicide and The American Legion forge partnership to combat veteran suicide

Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 988. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.

PRESS RELEASE

DURHAM, N.C. — During Suicide Prevention Month, Stop Soldier Suicide (SSS) and The American Legions Be the One are launching a groundbreaking partnership aimed at significantly reducing veteran suicide rates and enhancing mental health support for those who have served our nation.

Stop Soldier Suicide, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing suicide among military service members and veterans has been at the forefront of providing critical support and resources to those in need since 2010. From its beginnings as a living room crisis phone line, SSS has grown into an innovative suicide intervention effort, delivering evidence-based clinical interventions focused on preventing suicide every day for service members and veterans at the highest risk.

The American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans service organization, with 1.6 million members, and has elevated its suicide prevention initiative to its highest priority.

This new partnership will leverage the expertise, resources, and networks of both organizations to enhance outreach, increase access to mental health services, and provide robust support systems for veterans. Beginning in September 2024, Stop Soldier Suicide will partner with The American Legions Be the One mission to find more veterans at high risk for suicide and offer best-in-class, suicide prevention focused care, beginning with five states: Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

In addition to offering clinical care options, American Legion team members are also being trained in the Columbia Protocol, also known as the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS). This protocol uses simple questions that can help identify whether someone is at risk for suicide, determine the severity and immediacy of that risk, and gauge the level of support that the person needs.

Partnering with The American Legions Be the One mission is an important step forward in the fight to end veteran suicide, said Keith Hotle, Chief Executive Officer at Stop Soldier Suicide. By combining our resources and expertise, we are amplifying our efforts to provide the necessary support and intervention that our veterans need and deserve.

Veteran suicide prevention is a shared responsibility, and our collaboration with Stop Soldier Suicide will strengthen our collective efforts, said Waco Hoover, Be the One chairman. Together, we can create a more supportive environment for our veterans and take meaningful action to reduce the tragic loss of life.

For more information about the partnership and how to get involved, please visit StopSoldierSuicide.org and betheone.org.

About Stop Soldier Suicide

Stop Soldier Suicide is the only national nonprofit focused solely on solving the issue of suicide among U.S. veterans and service members. Our team is laser-focused on research and care that is specific to reducing veteran and service member suicide. Our vision is a nation where veterans and service members have no greater risk for suicide than any other American. We have an aggressive goal to reduce the military suicide rate by 40% no later than 2030.

About Be the One

The American Legion’s primary mission is to reduce the number of veterans and servicemembers who die by suicide. We are raising awareness, striving to destigmatize mental health treatment, conducting suicide prevention training and pursuing other initiatives to empower everyone to Be the One to save the life of just one veteran who may be at risk. Learn more at betheone.org.