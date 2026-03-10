First Responder Wellness Week returns with 5 days of focused, practical learning

Editor’s note: Join Lexipol, Police1 and our partners for First Responders Wellness Week from March 23-27, 2026. Each day we’ll focus on a different topic, providing shift briefing videos, webinars, articles, podcasts and more, all within the overarching theme of being “Total Wellness. True Readiness.” Register now.

Lexipol’s First Responder Wellness Week returns March 23–27, 2026, with five days of live webinars featuring nationally recognized experts in risk management, psychology, sports science and emergency medicine. First Responder Wellness Week is dedicated to advancing the health, performance and resilience of public safety professionals.

The week features a range of resources designed for individual responders and agency leaders, including shift briefing training videos, expert articles, podcasts and other educational content. These resources are intended to help agencies reinforce wellness messaging during roll calls, training sessions and individual professional development.

Through daily, one-hour live webinars, the program brings together nationally recognized experts to address physical recovery, mental health, organizational risk and sustainable wellness strategies. Designed for both frontline personnel and agency leaders, the week delivers practical guidance agencies can apply immediately to strengthen workforce readiness and long-term well-being.

The events include:

Monday, March 23 | When something hurts: Smart, sustainable recovery

Chronic pain and unresolved injuries are common in public safety. This session focuses on practical strategies to manage injury, aging and long-term performance.

Highlights:



Jay Dawes, PhD, professor of applied exercise science at Oklahoma State University, will share evidence-based approaches to improving strength, conditioning and recovery for tactical athletes.

Rickquel “Rikki” Tripp, MD, MPH, NFL sideline physician for the Pittsburgh Steelers, will bring a clinical and operational perspective to injury response, return-to-work considerations and long-term readiness.

Tuesday, March 24 | 5 daily habits to sustain wellness

Improving health and resilience often starts with small, consistent actions. This session outlines practical daily habits that support recovery, sleep, nutrition and long-term wellness.

Highlights:



Experts in fitness, nutrition, behavioral health and chaplaincy will share simple routines first responders can adopt immediately to support performance and recovery.

Presenters will also discuss how to successfully build and sustain new habits despite the challenges of shift work and operational stress.

Wednesday, March 25 | Wellness: Steering the gray rhino

Gordon Graham, co-founder of Lexipol and a longtime risk management authority in public safety, will moderate this leadership-focused session examining wellness as a foreseeable and measurable risk.

Highlights:



Michele Wucker, author of the global bestseller “The Gray Rhino,”

Dr. Jaime Brower, president of the American Board of Police and Public Safety Psychology, will outline the operational, financial and human costs of neglecting personnel wellness and the metrics agencies should track to demonstrate return on investment.

Thursday, March 26 | Building wellness, not just bolting it on

Many agencies offer wellness programs, but fewer have fully integrated wellness into their operational culture.

Highlights:



This session will examine how agencies can embed wellness into policy, training and leadership practices, rather than treating it as a standalone program.

Speakers will discuss using operational data and critical incident trends to identify opportunities for timely, proactive support.

Friday, March 27 | “Asking for a Friend” – Clinician Q&A LIVE

Dr. Brower returns for a live, open-format discussion addressing real-world questions from first responders.

Highlights:



Topics may include burnout, trauma exposure, family strain and cumulative stress. Attendees can submit questions anonymously in advance or during the session.

