BWC: Man walks toward active Fla. police scene firing shots before fatal OIS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who approached an unrelated incident scene and walked toward officers while firing shots.

The Feb. 14 incident began as officers were responding to an unrelated dispute, according to police. Surveillance footage shows the suspect riding his bicycle toward the scene of the police response and waiting nearby for several minutes. The man was hidden behind a fence, obscured from officers’ view.

After about seven minutes of waiting behind the fence, the suspect pulled out a weapon and began firing shots. Video from an officer’s body camera appears to show the man shooting into the air as he walked in the direction of officers.

Officers then drew their weapons and ordered the man to drop his. The man began to lower his gun toward officers, prompting them to return fire, according to police. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.