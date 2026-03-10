REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
BWC: Man walks toward active Fla. police scene firing shots before fatal OIS

While Fort Lauderdale PD officers were handling a separate incident, the man approached the scene, fired shots into the air and later lowered his gun toward officers

March 10, 2026 12:26 PM • 
Joanna Putman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who approached an unrelated incident scene and walked toward officers while firing shots.

The Feb. 14 incident began as officers were responding to an unrelated dispute, according to police. Surveillance footage shows the suspect riding his bicycle toward the scene of the police response and waiting nearby for several minutes. The man was hidden behind a fence, obscured from officers’ view.

After about seven minutes of waiting behind the fence, the suspect pulled out a weapon and began firing shots. Video from an officer’s body camera appears to show the man shooting into the air as he walked in the direction of officers.

Officers then drew their weapons and ordered the man to drop his. The man began to lower his gun toward officers, prompting them to return fire, according to police. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com