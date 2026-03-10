REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
BWC: Conn. officer fatally shoots man approaching cops with knife he refused to drop

Multiple Hartford Police officers spoke with the man, pleading with him to drop the knife as he continued to approach multiple officers despite a TASER deployment

March 10, 2026 
Joanna Putman

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man died days after being shot by Hartford police officers responding to a mental health crisis call, according to a preliminary report from the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.

Police were dispatched on Feb. 27 to a home after a family member called 911 reporting that a man was experiencing a mental health crisis, had cut himself and was holding a knife.

Officer Josue Charles arrived first and encountered the man standing on the front stoop of his apartment holding a large knife, according to the Inspector General. The man then moved onto the sidewalk and walked toward the officer while ignoring commands to drop the weapon. The officer deployed his TASER several times, but it was ineffective.

Additional officers arrived and attempted to persuade Jones to surrender the knife. Police said the man chased one officer around a patrol vehicle before slowing and continuing to hold the knife as officers maintained distance.

Officer Joseph Magnano arrived shortly afterward and repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knife while backing away. When the man continued advancing in the intersection, Magnano fired nine rounds.

The man was struck multiple times and fell to the ground. Officers began providing medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported him to a hospital, according to the Inspector General.

The man died March 3 from complications of gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Office of Inspector General and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad are continuing the investigation.

 · 
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023.