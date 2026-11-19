More than half (52%) of patrol officers surveyed say their agency’s leadership doesn’t understand the day-to-day realities of patrol. In the What Cops Want in 2026 survey from Police1, which included 1,777 law enforcement respondents, 84% also said it would be positive for senior leaders to periodically work a full patrol shift, with support ranging from 77% to 89% across agencies of all sizes.

How does this disconnect happen? It’s not just the high-profile incidents, such as an officer being disciplined when politics may be at play. Officers can feel unheard or misunderstood when leaders roll out a new system or technology without testing it first with the people who will have to use it. Briefings that only allow for one-way communication, or a request for feedback that never gets an answer, can slowly erode trust. Many officers have always wanted to know the why behind a decision, and younger officers in particular now expect an answer and a chance to join the conversation.

Fortunately, the survey also points at how leaders can begin to close the gap. Here are five habits you can start using now to build trust with your officers and get the most from your team.

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1. Listen to officers and follow through

Building trust with officers takes more than showing up for a shift or asking for feedback. Leaders need to create consistent opportunities for frontline personnel to explain what is working, where they are running into problems, and how department decisions affect their day-to-day responsibilities. Without follow-through, those efforts can come across as performative rather than genuine.

Creating opportunities for natural conversation can help officers feel more comfortable sharing their experiences. Stop by the report-writing room to understand the process and ask officers where they experience challenges. As Chief Kelly Gordon of the Santa Barbara (California) Police Department explains, leaders can start by sitting down with officers and asking, “Show me how this works for you and what is not working.” Informal one-on-one check-ins, such as meeting over coffee, can also build the trust needed for officers to raise difficult issues, share concerns, and identify problems leadership may not see.

Just as important, feedback needs to move in both directions. Communication should not only flow from leadership down to officers. Departments need a process for bringing concerns and ideas from the frontline back to decision-makers, then communicating what is being considered or changed. This is especially important when introducing new technology or changing procedures, since a solution that improves one part of the department may create additional work for another. When officers understand their input is being taken seriously and see that leadership is working toward solutions, they have a clearer reason to keep participating in the process.

2. Involve officers before introducing new technology

Report writing remains a significant time commitment for patrol officers. In the What Cops Want survey, 68% of respondents said they spend at least an hour per shift completing reports, with 27% spending more than two hours. The most common frustrations included duplicate data entry (44%), system errors or slow technology (44%), limited ability to complete reports in the field (25%), and poorly designed templates (23%).

Adding new technology does not automatically solve these problems. New systems can create additional steps, integration issues, and accuracy concerns, particularly when employees have not received enough training. AI report writing may offer time savings, but it raises new risks. Agencies should test these tools before relying on them. Small focus groups can help identify what works, where the technology falls short, and what needs to be improved before a broader rollout.

Involve the people who will use the technology in purchasing and implementation decisions. Give frontline officers an opportunity to evaluate options, and work with IT to identify potential integration problems that could lead to duplicate data entry or slower systems. Include records personnel in the process, too. A system that saves patrol officers time may create additional work for the staff responsible for processing reports. As Commander Eric Tung of the Kent (Washington) Police Department cautions, “You can’t just move the burden from one piece to the other.” Agencies should consider how new systems affect everyone involved in the process before implementation.

Finally, communicate what is changing and why. Share feedback from testing, explain how concerns are being addressed, and provide adequate training. The goal should be to make reporting more efficient for the entire department, not simply move the workload from one group to another.

3. Treat roll call as a leadership opportunity

Roll call is an opportunity to bring officers together, share important information, and strengthen team communication. Yet 30% of respondents said their agencies do not hold roll-call training or shift briefings. And in agencies that do hold roll call, only 10% regularly include a training component. Without that regular time together, departments lose an opportunity to discuss the work ahead and connect with frontline personnel. As Detective Siobhan McTighe of the Loveland Police Department explains.

Make the time productive, not lengthy. A 10- to 20-minute briefing can provide enough time for a face-to-face check-in, a short training discussion, and updates on current priorities without delaying officers as they prepare for their shifts. Briefings can include a short video, a review of recent calls, or a discussion of situations officers may encounter on patrol. Roll Call Training from Lexipol uses short videos and guided discussions to reinforce case law and lessons learned from recent incidents.

Give officers a role in setting priorities. If there are problem locations or emerging issues, ask the team how they would approach the situation and what they can do to help address it. This gives officers an opportunity to contribute ideas and helps them understand how their input shapes department priorities.

Make room for questions and conversation. “Roll call is such a good opportunity to build rapport and to build relationships amongst the team,” says Detective Siobhan McTighe of the Loveland (Colorado) Police Department. Officers may not always speak up during a formal briefing, particularly when they are unsure how their concerns will be received. Consistent engagement from supervisors and department leaders can help build that comfort over time. Briefings should also give officers an opportunity to understand the reasoning behind organizational changes, ask questions, and offer feedback.

4. Make recovery time an expectation, not a favor

Nearly half (47%) of respondents said they are rarely or never given time to recover after stressful or physically demanding calls. Supporting officer wellness requires more than offering resources. It means creating an environment where personnel feel comfortable using them without adding pressure to their team.

Make wellness policies practical. An agency may provide a gym or other wellness resources, but those benefits have little value if policies prevent officers from using them. Leaders should work with shift supervisors to establish opportunities for officers to decompress after demanding incidents, rather than expecting them to immediately respond to the next call when circumstances allow for a break. Supervisors and command staff should communicate that recovery time is important and recognize supervisors who support it. Including wellness practices in performance evaluations and promotional processes helps make officer well-being an established leadership responsibility.

Finally, ask whether existing resources meet officers’ needs. Some may feel uncomfortable taking time for themselves when colleagues are carrying the workload, while others may not connect with available services. Gathering feedback on peer support and department psychologists can help agencies provide resources officers are more likely to use.

5. Ask officers what needs to change

Half of patrol officers surveyed said their leaders do not understand their day-to-day reality. When asked what they would change, respondents pointed to issues such as understaffing, micromanagement and administrative burdens. These concerns are difficult to address if leadership isn’t hearing about them firsthand.

Create time for honest one-on-one conversations. Ask officers what gets in the way of doing their jobs, what the department does well, what could improve and what one practical change would make the biggest difference. Chief Gordon suggests asking, “What is something that you think that we need to understand about your day to day work?” These conversations can help leaders identify problems they may not see from their position.

Leaders should also pay attention to patterns that may point to larger department issues. If a squad consistently experiences high sick-call rates, for example, it may be worth looking beyond individual absences and asking whether morale, burnout or the department’s work environment is contributing to the problem. In leadership discussions, asking “How do we know?” can help challenge assumptions and encourage a closer look at what officers are experiencing firsthand. Rather than jumping to conclusions, leaders should ask questions, listen to their people, and consider what the department itself may need to change.

Closing the gap one conversation at a time

Improving the experience of patrol officers doesn’t always require a major policy change or a new department initiative. It starts with consistent leadership habits that show officers their time and well-being matter. Listening, removing unnecessary obstacles, making technology and daily processes more effective, creating opportunities for connection, and supporting recovery all contribute to a stronger department culture.

But those efforts only matter when officers see that their input leads to action. Leaders should start with one practical change, communicate what they are doing and follow through. Building trust between patrol and command takes time, but every conversation and every improvement is an opportunity to show officers that leadership understands the realities of their work and is committed to making them better.

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